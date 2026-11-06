Namibia: Boxing Caught in Awards Nomination Row

Namibia's boxing fraternity has been left fuming after the sport was completely overlooked in the nominations for the 2026 Namibia Annual Sports Awards (NASA).

This triggered a blame game between the Namibia Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (NPBWCB) and the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC).

The omission of some of the country's leading professional boxers, including defending Sportsman of the Year Fillipus Nghitumbwa, has exposed an apparent breakdown in the nomination process.

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This raises questions about accountability, governance and whether the interests of athletes are being prioritised by the institutions entrusted with overseeing sport.

The controversy was brought into the spotlight by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy, which issued a strongly worded statement questioning how a sport that has consistently delivered international success for Namibia could fail to feature in any category at the upcoming awards.

Among those left out are Nghitumbwa, Fillemon Ngutunanye, Mateus Heita, Martin Mukungu, Flame Nangolo and Jonathan Kasheeta, alongside their respective coaches.

The academy argued that these athletes have represented Namibia on international stages, bringing recognition to the country through their performances.

However, their achievements have seemingly gone unnoticed by the very structures expected to promote and recognise sporting excellence. It further suggested that the omission was linked to a breakdown in communication between the NSC and the NPBWCB, with athletes ultimately paying the price for administrative disagreements.

Board, NSC trade responsibility

However, the two institutions have offered conflicting explanations for the absence of boxing nominees.

NPBWCB representative Ronald Patrick Kurtz rejected suggestions that the board had failed in its responsibilities, maintaining that nominating boxers for the awards does not fall within its mandate.

"We are a regulatory body, and we control the parameters on how boxing should take place. We clarified this with the NSC last year. The NSC must put mechanisms in place on how boxers can enter for the awards.

"If we step in, we will be conflicted. We are not a sport code. Our job is on the aspect of safety, rules and so forth," Kurtz said.

His explanation, however, was sharply challenged by NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya, who insisted that the board was responsible for submitting nominations and had failed to fulfil that obligation.

Mwiya said the nomination procedures had been discussed with stakeholders and that the boxing fraternity had followed the same process for years.

"The board is responsible for submitting recommendations. According to the sports awards rule book, we held consultations with all stakeholders. "Just like the Paralympic board, they should submit names to the NSC. Not submitting names is their politics. All these years, they have been doing the same. What has changed now?" he questioned.

Mwiya maintained that promoters and boxing stable owners were expected to submit names to the control board, which would then forward the recommendations to the NSC. "They did not submit. They refused to submit. They deprived the Namibian boxers," he said, adding that the board should face consequences for failing to submit the nominations.

The conflicting positions have left the athletes caught between two institutions, with neither accepting responsibility for their absence from the country's biggest sporting awards.

Athletes caught in crossfire

The MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy said the situation was particularly disappointing given boxing's historical contribution to Namibia's sporting reputation. The academy warned that administrative disputes should never come at the expense of athletes who dedicate their careers to representing the country.

It also questioned whether the leadership of the institutions responsible for administering sport was placing the interests of athletes ahead of institutional interests.

A source familiar with the matter also questioned the priorities of the NPBWCB, suggesting that the board appeared more concerned with enriching itself than genuinely promoting, developing and serving the interests of boxing.

These allegations add another dimension to the growing concerns over governance and accountability within the sport.

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The academy further pointed to deputy education and sport minister Dino Ballotti, who has reportedly expressed concern over the omission and called for accountability.

He argued that the matter cannot simply be dismissed as an administrative oversight.

It also invoked President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's stated support for Namibian sport, calling for intervention to ensure that the country's sporting ambassadors receive the recognition they deserve.

Among its demands, the academy called on the NSC and the NPBWCB to resolve their differences, establish a transparent nomination system and ensure that no sporting code is excluded because of procedural disagreements.

With the awards approaching, the bigger question is no longer simply why boxing has no nominees, but who should be held accountable when the structures responsible for protecting and developing a sport cannot agree on their respective obligations.