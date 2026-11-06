South Africa: Police Take Action in Voting Day Linked Cases

Police have opened 57 dockets related to some 85 incidents that occurred on Voting Day of the Local Government Elections.

This was revealed by co-chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, who briefed the media on behalf of the body on Thursday evening.

On Voting Day, some 85 incidents were reported across the country, with 57 case dockets registered and 27 suspects arrested.

The provincial distribution is as follows:

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· Eastern Cape: 10 cases, four arrests.

· Free State: two cases, two arrests.

· Gauteng: eight cases, seven arrests.

· KwaZulu-Natal: 15 cases, six arrests.

· Limpopo: 11 cases, four arrests.

· Mpumalanga: three cases, three arrests.

· North West: three cases, no arrests at this stage.

· Northern Cape: one case, one arrest.

· Western Cape: four cases, no arrests at this stage.

"These included 32 cases relating to contraventions of the Electoral Act, four assaults, two cases of malicious damage to property, two intimidation cases, one theft, two cases of crimen injuria, one case of drunk and disorderly conduct, one public violence case, one business burglary and one fraud case.

"The fact that 27 suspects were arrested on Voting Day demonstrates the responsiveness and operational effectiveness of law enforcement agencies.

"These interventions reinforce a clear position that the electoral environment is protected by the rule of law, and intimidation, violence, electoral misconduct and criminality will not be tolerated," Mosikili said.

On Special Voting days - Monday and Tuesday - some 65 criminal case dockets were registered, with 32 suspects arrested.

The provincial breakdown of registered cases is as follows:

· Eastern Cape: eight cases registered, with three suspects arrested.

· Free State: four cases registered, with no arrests yet.

· Gauteng: seven cases registered, with three suspects arrested.

· KwaZulu-Natal: 16 cases registered, with eight suspects arrested.

· Limpopo: 13 cases registered, with 11 suspects arrested.

· Mpumalanga: five cases registered, with four suspects arrested.

· North West: four cases registered, with three suspects arrested.

· Northern Cape: zero cases.

· Western Cape: eight cases registered, no arrests.

"These figures demonstrate that the security response was not limited to maintaining visibility and preventing incidents. It extended to active law enforcement, the apprehension of suspects, investigation and the advancement of criminal matters through the justice system.

"NATJOINTS remains resolute that violations of electoral legislation and other criminal conduct will be dealt with decisively, irrespective of where they occur or who is involved," Mosikili emphasised.

Cracking cases

During the election period, police registered 21 cases of murder, including the recent murder of an MK Party member in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Meanwhile, while commencing the post-election phase of the plan, police are also processing murder cases that occurred outside the voting stations and outside voting hours in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, where a 57-year-old man was shot and killed in the early hours of [Thursday] morning.

"In another unrelated incident in Limpopo ... police registered a murder case ... following a stabbing at a park opposite Florapark Comprehensive School in Polokwane. A swift police response resulted in the arrest of the 35-year-old man in connection with the murder.

"Another case of murder was reported in KwaZulu-Natal of a man who was attacked and killed while walking home on Voting Day," Mosikili said.

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Furthermore, cooperation between law enforcement and the IEC enabled swift interventions in reported incidents, including taking action against IEC officials implicated in alleged electoral transgressions.

"SAPS also acted against a member in KwaZulu-Natal, who arrived at a voting station in a vehicle displaying political party branding, which is testament to our institutional position that no individual is above the law," Mosikili said.

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Mosikili reiterated that law enforcement continues its work to protect the integrity of the elections.

"We thank our law enforcement personnel, government departments, the IEC and all stakeholders whose cooperation contributed to maintaining a safe electoral environment. We also commend communities and eligible voters for participating in the democratic process.

"The Security Cluster remains on the ground, alert and operationally ready until the electoral process is concluded," Mosikili concluded. - SAnews.gov.za