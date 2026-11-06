Tanzania: MPs Push PPP Investment for Vision 2050

Dodoma — Lawmakers have urged the government to strengthen investment in public-private partnership (PPP) projects to attract greater private sector participation in strategic development initiatives, boost national economic growth and help achieve the objectives of the National Development Vision 2050.

Under the proposed National Development Plan for the 2027/2028 financial year, the private sector is expected to play a leading role in implementation, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the plan and contributing 62.3tri/- towards its financing.

Contributing to parliamentary discussions on the proposed plan yesterday in the National Assembly in Dodoma, Musoma Rural MP (CCM), Professor Sospeter Muhongo, urged the government to develop strategies that promote economic growth through productive sectors and non-tax revenue sources.

He cautioned against relying heavily on levies to drive economic growth, arguing that sustainable development depended on expanding production, investment, value addition and exports.

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"Economic growth should not depend solely on increasing levies, but on boosting production, investment, value addition and exports to achieve the goals of the National Development Vision 2050," Prof Muhongo said.

He called on the government, through the Planning Commission, to establish clear strategies aimed at increasing agriculture's contribution to economic growth to 10 per cent, natural gas and related industries to 25 per cent, tourism to 15 per cent, and fisheries and livestock farming to five per cent.

Special Seats MP (CCM), Dr Regina Malima, called for decisive government intervention to address challenges affecting private sector operations, including limited access to capital, high levies and bureaucratic delays in institutions responsible for supporting businesses.

She said many businesses continued to struggle to secure affordable loans and financing from financial institutions, limiting their capacity to expand operations and invest in strategic development projects.

Dr Malima said creating a favourable investment climate and addressing these challenges were essential to enabling the private sector to contribute effectively to the national economy.

"We need this sector to expand as it contributes to our development plan, increases production and creates decent jobs," she said.

Mbulu Rural MP (CCM), Dr Emmanuel Nuwasi, urged the government to accelerate collaboration with private investors in implementing PPP projects, calling on public officials to avoid creating unnecessary obstacles that could delay their implementation.

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He also emphasised the need for increased investment in infrastructure, particularly modern railway networks, ports and roads connecting production centres.

"We are seeing the port becoming increasingly congested, while the roads can no longer accommodate the volume of cargo coming through it. We need to improve our roads to keep pace with the growing activity at the port," he said.

Dr Nuwasi said improving road infrastructure was critical to successful implementation of the development plan, noting that several roads linking regions and production centres continued to face significant challenges.

He further stressed the importance of ensuring a reliable and affordable electricity supply, saying dependable energy was essential for attracting investment and achieving the plan's objectives.

He proposed subsidising electricity connection costs for entrepreneurs establishing smallscale industries, arguing that the measure would stimulate production, create employment opportunities and enhance the competitiveness of locally manufactured products.

On healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing, Dr Nuwasi called for a conducive investment environment to attract private investors into the domestic production of medicines and medical equipment.

He said such investment would help reduce dependence on imports while strengthening the availability of healthcare services.

Bukoba Urban MP (CCM), Johnston Mutasingwa, urged the government to prioritise road infrastructure by incorporating key road projects into the national development programme, using an approach similar to that adopted for the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP).