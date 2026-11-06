Tanzania: Zakia-Lulu Mdemu - Finding Purpose in Helping Others

Dar es Salaam — For Zakia-Lulu Mdemu, community development is more than extending a helping hand to people in need.

It is about turning compassion into practical action, using knowledge to address social challenges and creating opportunities for people to improve their lives.

Currently serving as Programme Officer for the Sauti za Busara Festival, Ms Mdemu has built a professional journey that combines journalism, cultural programming and community development.

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Beyond her work in the cultural sector, she remains passionate about supporting women, children, young people and vulnerable communities, believing that meaningful change comes when compassion is translated into practical action.

She believes meaningful change begins when individuals look beyond their personal achievements and recognise their ability to contribute to the well-being of others, particularly women, children, young people and vulnerable communities.

"My mother taught me to care for others, help children in need and believe that everyone deserves an opportunity to become better in life," Ms Mdemu says.

That lesson, learnt during childhood, has remained central to her journey, shaping her decisions from university education and a career in journalism to direct involvement in community development initiatives.

Raised by a single mother alongside five siblings, Ms Mdemu grew up watching her mother shoulder the responsibility of raising her children while also caring for children who were not biologically hers.

Her mother's willingness to extend care beyond her immediate family gave her an early understanding of the importance of compassion, inclusion and collective responsibility.

Through that experience, she learnt that a person's worth should not be measured by material possessions, but by the positive difference they make in the lives of others.

The values became particularly important in 2009, when her mother died while she was in her final year at the University of Zanzibar and raising a one-year-old child.

The loss came at a critical stage of her life, leaving her to navigate the demands of completing her studies, caring for her young son and preparing for an independent future without the person who had been her principal source of guidance.

"It was a difficult period because I was a student and a young mother, trying to complete my education while raising my child and dealing with the challenges of life," she says.

Her son, Tariq, became an important source of motivation during that period. Whenever the burden seemed overwhelming, she reminded herself of her responsibility to build a better future for him.

Although the experience tested her resilience, she says the lessons her mother had instilled in her continued to provide direction, helping her persevere through uncertainty and personal loss.

Her educational journey had already exposed her to different environments and perspectives.

She began at Mapambano Primary School in Sinza before proceeding to Alharamain Secondary School, where she received both formal and religious education.

She later travelled to Uganda for high school studies, an experience that broadened her understanding of different cultures and the circumstances that shape people's lives.

In 2005, she returned to Tanzania and enrolled at the University of Zanzibar, where she pursued Law and Shariah.

Completing her studies in 2009, despite the personal difficulties she faced that year, marked an important milestone in her determination to build her future.

Her legal education would later complement her interest in social issues, giving her a foundation for understanding rights, responsibilities and the importance of access to information.

After university, Ms Mdemu entered the media industry, where she worked for approximately 14 years across different media organisations.

Her work covered social affairs, legal matters, opportunities for improving livelihoods and entertainment programmes that enabled her to engage with young people.

Through journalism, she gained an opportunity to listen to people's experiences, particularly those of women, and highlight challenges affecting their everyday lives.

She also came to appreciate how limited access to information, inadequate understanding of rights and lack of awareness about available opportunities could affect people's ability to make informed decisions and improve their circumstances.

However, as she continued working in the media, Ms Mdemu began to feel that reporting on problems was only one part of the responsibility. She wanted to participate more directly in efforts to address them.

"I wanted to do more than talk about the challenges facing society. I wanted to become part of the solutions so that people could experience change in their lives," she says.

That thinking increasingly drew her towards community development, where she could combine her communication skills, understanding of social issues and personal commitment to helping others.

Her approach has centred on supporting practical interventions that respond to identified community needs rather than limiting assistance to awareness campaigns.

One example is her participation in community development activities in Mtwara and Lindi regions through collaboration with The Desk and Chair Foundation, a UK-based organisation with offices in Tanzania.

Through the Kumtua Mama Ndoo project, the initiatives included drilling 13 boreholes to improve access to clean and safe water and providing school supplies to 300 pupils.

The activities also included supporting medical assistance for a young person suffering from eye cancer, securing health insurance for a child with heart complications and supporting efforts to provide 10 wheelchairs for patients at Sokoine Hospital in Lindi.

These interventions reflect the different needs that can affect a community's well-being, from access to basic services to education, healthcare and mobility support for people facing physical challenges.

For Ms Mdemu, their significance lies in the opportunities they can create for beneficiaries to manage daily challenges and improve their quality of life.

Access to safe water, for instance, can ease the burden on households, while school supplies can help pupils continue their education.

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Support for patients can also make it easier for vulnerable families to access services they might otherwise struggle to obtain.

She believes such experiences demonstrate why community initiatives should begin by listening to people and understanding the specific challenges they face.

Her involvement in these activities also reflects the influence of her professional background.

Journalism taught her how to communicate with different groups, bring attention to issues and connect people with information, while her legal education strengthened her understanding of rights and social responsibilities.

By combining these experiences with the values learnt from her mother, she has sought to make community service a practical expression of the principles that have guided her life.

Beyond her professional and community commitments, Ms Mdemu's personal life has also evolved.

She is now a mother of three and says the support of her husband, Binsillim, has been important in her journey.

She recognises that pursuing personal ambitions while meeting family responsibilities can be demanding, making encouragement and understanding from loved ones valuable.

Her experiences as a young mother who continued with her education after losing her own mother have also strengthened her appreciation of the challenges women can face while trying to secure their futures and care for their families.