Tanzania: Kilindo Answers VP's Call, Backs UDSM Outsiders

Dodoma — UDSM Outsiders have become the first basketball team to announce sponsorship ahead of the 2026 National Basketball League (NBL), securing support from Kilindo Property following a call by Vice-President Deogratius John Ndejembi for greater private-sector involvement in the sport.

The NBL is scheduled to run from November 28 to December 8 at Chinangali Grounds in Dodoma.

The sponsorship was announced in Dar es Salaam yesterday, in the presence of UDSM Outsiders officials, including Vice-Chairman Jeverino Pembe, Secretary General Emmanuel Bukuku and team captain Jones Lubazibwa.

Speaking during the event, Kilindo Property Manager Justine Mahibo said the company had decided to support the team as part of efforts to promote and develop basketball while helping clubs become more competitive at national level.

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Mahibo said the sponsorship includes playing kits for different competitions, basketballs and transport to and from Dodoma for the upcoming NBL campaign.

He said the decision was inspired by a call made by Vice-President Ndejembi during the Dar es Salaam Basketball League (BDL) final, when he challenged artists and businesspeople to invest in basketball by sponsoring teams to improve competitiveness, similar to the support enjoyed by football.

"Following the VicePresident's call, we at Kilindo decided to take the initiative by sponsoring the long-established UDSM Outsiders," said Mahibo.

The move represents an early response to the Vice President's appeal, which seeks to encourage more businesses and individuals to contribute to basketball development through sponsorship and other forms of support.

On his part, Pembe thanked Kilindo Property for backing the team, saying the partnership would provide an important boost as they seek to build on their achievements in Tanzanian basketball.

"On behalf of UDSM Outsiders, we sincerely thank Kilindo Property for standing with us. We believe we will make good use of this sponsorship to deliver strong performances," said Pembe.

Team captain Lubazibwa said the side is determined to make history by winning the NBL title this year.

He said preparations began early at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) grounds immediately after the BDL concluded.