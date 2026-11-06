Tanzania: Arajiga Selected for CAF Elite Referees' Seminar

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian referee Ahmed Arajiga has been selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to attend a six-day specialised Video Assistant Referee (VAR) training seminar in Egypt ahead of the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Arajiga (pictured) is among 35 elite referees selected for the training, which will focus on practical VAR application and improving officiating standards during the group stages of the two continental club competitions.

The seminar will take place in Cairo from 18 to 23 November 2026 as part of CAF's final preparations for the group-stage matches, scheduled to begin later in November.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Head of Referees Department Charles Ndagala told 'Daily News' that Arajiga's selection reflected the progress he had made in his refereeing career and the confidence CAF had placed in his abilities.

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He said the Tanzanian official was among referees trusted to uphold fairness and professionalism in high-level continental competitions.

Also read: Kudos Arajiga et al for CHAN selection

Ndagala added that Tanzania was among several countries with one representative selected for the programme, alongside Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tunisia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The referees will undergo physical fitness tests, review the Laws of the Game and learn new techniques for managing major international matches ahead of the official start of the group stages," Ndagala said.

Among the other officials selected are Somalia's Omar Artan, who was named Africa's Best Referee in 2025, Uganda's Lucky Kasalirwe, Rwanda's Uwikunda Samuel and Burundi's Pacifique Ndabihawenimana.

The list also includes DRC's Jean-Jacques Ndala, known for handling highpressure matches in African competitions, Ghana's Daniel Laryea, Senegal's Sy Issa, Tunisia's Melki Mehrez, Zambia's Hillary Hambamba, Chad's Mahamat Allaou and Zimbabwe's Chimene Brighton.