Tanzania: NSC Opens Applications for TPBRC Leadership Positions

Dar es Salaam — The National Sports Council of Tanzania (NSC) has opened applications for leadership positions at the Tanzania Professional Boxing Regulatory Commission (TPBRC), with interested candidates given until November 17th to collect and submit their nomination forms.

In a public notice issued on Monday, NSC announced that elections to appoint new leaders of the commission would take place on November 24th in Dar es Salaam, preceded by interviews for candidates on November 20th.

The positions include president, vice-president, six zonal representatives and one women's representative.

Candidates seeking the presidency and vicepresidency must pay an application fee of 1m/-, while those contesting for zonal and women's representative positions will be charged 200,000/-.

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Application forms are available at NSC offices on the second floor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation building, along Shaaban Robert and Ghana streets in Dar es Salaam, as well as through the council's official website, www.bmt.go.tz.

According to the eligibility criteria, presidential and vice-presidential candidates must be Tanzanian citizens aged between 18 and 75, hold a bachelor's degree in any field from a government-recognised university and have at least five years' leadership experience in a recognised organisation or institution.

Former boxers seeking either of the two positions must also have retired from active competition for at least three years.

For the six zonal representative positions, applicants must be Tanzanian citizens aged between 18 and 75, have at least primary school education and possess a minimum of three years' leadership experience in a sports organisation in Tanzania.

The zonal positions will cover the Northern Zone, comprising Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara; Southern Highlands Zone, covering Songwe, Mbeya, Njombe, Iringa and Ruvuma; Western Zone, comprising Kigoma, Rukwa and Katavi; Lake Zone, covering Mwanza, Mara, Geita, Kagera and Simiyu; and Central Zone, comprising Dodoma, Singida, Shinyanga and Tabora.

The women's representative position is reserved for Tanzanian women aged between 18 and 75, with at least primary school education and three years' leadership experience in any institution.

NSC further stipulated that candidates for all the advertised positions must not have previous criminal convictions, including offences involving the use of prohibited substances or illegal methods in sport.

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Application fees will be paid through government control numbers issued to candidates after collecting the relevant forms.

The council has urged interested candidates and stakeholders seeking further clarification to contact it through 0767 044 022.