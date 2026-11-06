Tanzania Seeks AfDB Funding for 400kv Kisongo-Same-Segera Power Line

Dodoma — The Tanzania government, through the Ministry of Energy and Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), has held talks with a delegation from the African Development Bank (AfDB) on potential financing for strategic energy projects in the country, including the construction of a 400-kilovolt (400kV) power transmission line from Kisongo through Same to Segera.

The project is among initiatives aimed at strengthening electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, increasing the capacity of the national power system and ensuring a reliable electricity supply for households and economic activities.

Other projects discussed include the expansion of the Lemugur power substation in Arusha Region and the construction of new substations in Same, Kilimanjaro Region, and Segera, Tanga Region.

The discussions were held at the Ministry of Energy offices in Dodoma and were chaired by the Commissioner for Electricity and Renewable Energy, Engineer Innocent Luoga, with the aim of exploring financing arrangements and preparations for implementing the projects.

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Speaking during the meeting, Eng Luoga emphasised the importance of continued investment in electricity transmission, receiving and distribution infrastructure, noting that rising energy demand requires the expansion of transmission lines and substations, particularly in Same, Segera and Chalinze.

He said implementation of the projects is expected to increase the country's capacity to transmit and distribute electricity while meeting growing demand in Arusha and Tanga regions and other parts of the country.

In addition, the meeting discussed ways to improve electricity supply to areas surrounding the AFCON stadium in Arusha through the Lemugur power substation infrastructure to support preparations for and the smooth running of the tournament with a reliable electricity supply.