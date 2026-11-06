Tanzania: Minister Urges Public to Tap Capital Markets for Economic Growth

Arusha — ZANZIBAR Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Juma Malik Akil has called on the public to increase their participation in capital markets, highlighting their critical role in mobilising long-term financing, stimulating privatesector investment and advancing Tanzania's development ambitions.

He said a strong capital market was essential as the country seeks to increase private-sector participation in economic activities to 70 per cent by 2050.

Dr Akil made the remarks recently, during the launch of the Orbit Multi-Asset Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) and the opening of Orbit Securities Limited's Northern Zone office in Arusha.

"Sustainable development cannot depend entirely on government resources. We need a strong private sector to drive economic growth, and capital markets provide an important platform for mobilising the financing required," he said.

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He said investment products such as ETFs provide individuals, pension funds, institutions and members of the diaspora with opportunities to invest through formal financial systems while contributing to economic growth.

The Minister stressed the importance of financial education and inclusion, urging stakeholders to raise public awareness of investment opportunities and encourage more Tanzanians, particularly young people, to participate in formal financial markets.

He also called for stronger cooperation between Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, saying an integrated approach to financial-sector development will expand investment opportunities.

For his part, Orbit Securities Managing Director, Godfrey Malauri, said the new investment product addresses challenges facing ordinary investors, particularly the difficulty of building diversified portfolios without substantial capital, time and specialised financial knowledge.

He explained that the ETF allows investors to access a diversified portfolio through a single investment.

"Investors can own a combination of different assets managed by professionals and traded on the stock exchange like ordinary shares," he said.

On his part, Orbit Securities Limited Northern Zone Manager, Heaven Mosha, said the establishment of the Arusha office aims to bring financial and investment services closer to customers in the region, who previously accessed most services through the company's Dar es Salaam office.

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Representing the Chairperson of Orbit Securities Limited's Board of Directors, Christine Fille said the company remained committed to investor protection, good corporate governance and expanding investment opportunities across East Africa.

She stressed that maintaining investors' trust was central to the company's growth, noting that every shilling entrusted to the firm represented important personal and business aspirations.

For his part, Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) representative, Benito Kyondo, said market capitalisation had increased by more than 11 per cent between January and November 2026, while the total value of listed companies exceeded 38tri/-.

He said equity turnover had grown from 229bn/- in 2024 to 660bn/- in 2025, reaching more than 1.9tri/- in 2026.

"We are optimistic that equity turnover will exceed 2tri/- by the end of 2026, which will represent a historic milestone for the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange," he said.

Mr Kyondo welcomed the introduction of ETFs, saying new investment products expand choices, attract more participants and strengthen the competitiveness of the market.