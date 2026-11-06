Africa: Tanzania Trains 29 African Leaders On How to Cement African Unity, Solidarity

Dodoma — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation has trained 29 young leaders from 16 African countries on the contribution of Tanzania's Foreign Policy to strengthening unity, solidarity and cooperation among African nations.

The training, held at the Ministry's Dar es Salaam offices, was conducted by the Ministry's Director of Policy and Planning, Justin Kisoka, who briefed participants on the history, evolution and direction of Tanzania's Foreign Policy, as well as its contribution to promoting peace, regional cooperation and economic diplomacy.

The young leaders are participating in the One Africa - Young Leaders Fellowship (OA-YLF) Programme, which is part of efforts to promote Tanzania's diplomacy and enhance young African leaders' understanding of the importance of unity and cooperation in advancing the continent's development.