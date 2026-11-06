Tanzania: Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Felt in Kigali Orginated From Tanzania - Data

5 November 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

An earthquake was felt in Kigali on Thursday morning, November 5, with residents in Tanzania's Mwanza, Kampala, Nairobi and other parts of the region also reporting tremors.

Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), which monitors seismic activity, said no damage was reported.

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"Today at 11:22, RMB recorded a 6.4 Richter scale earthquake near Ushirombo, Tanzania, 292 km from Kigali, in the less active Eastern Branch of the Rift," it said in a post on X.

"It lasted 30 seconds and was felt in parts of Rwanda. No damage has been reported so far; follow-up is ongoing."

Read the original article on New Times.

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