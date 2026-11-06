Kenya: Court Orders Kitui MCA's Detention Pending Ruling On Bail in Three Theft Cases

Nairobi — Kitui County Assembly Member Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka has been charged with two additional counts of stealing involving 146 smartphones valued at more than Sh2.2 million in separate incidents in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

Musyoka, the Ikanga/Kyatune Ward MCA, appeared before Milimani Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges brought under Section 268(1), as read with Section 275 of the Penal Code.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the first charge relates to the alleged theft of 20 Samsung A07 smartphones valued at Sh420,000 from Chania Genesis Limited offices along River Road on September 14, 2026.

The prosecution told the court that the phones belonged to Ezekiel Kamau Gichuki.

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In the second charge, Musyoka is accused of stealing 126 Itel A200 mobile phones valued at Sh1.801 million, belonging to Simon Gitonga, in an incident allegedly involving accomplices who are yet to be arraigned.

"The alleged offence occurred on 18th August 18 2026, at North Rift Shuttle offices along Mfangano Lane," ODPP said.

The fresh charges come days after Musyoka, on November 3, pleaded not guilty to another count of stealing 42 Itel City 200 smartphones valued at Sh609,000.

The handsets were allegedly stolen from a shop owned by Dahir Adan Mohamud on August 5, 2026, with each phone valued at Sh14,500.

Across the three cases, the alleged stolen smartphones are valued at approximately Sh2.83 million.

The prosecution opposed his release on bond, citing the seriousness of the allegations and his previous failure to attend court, which had resulted in warrants of arrest being issued against him.

The court was also informed that Musyoka was required to appear before the Makadara Law Courts to answer to separate criminal charges.

However, the MCA urged the court to grant him lenient bail terms, citing his responsibilities as a father of three minor children and his official duties as an elected representative in the Kitui County Assembly.

He maintained that he was not a flight risk, arguing that his residence was known to the police.

The court ordered that Musyoka be held at Kamukunji Police Station until November 6, when he is expected to be presented before the Makadara Law Courts for plea-taking in the separate case.

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He will thereafter be transferred to Industrial Area Remand Prison as he awaits the court's ruling on his bail applications in the three cases, scheduled for November 18.