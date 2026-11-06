Kenya: Govt Breaks Ground for New ACC Office in Kakamega's Khwisero West

5 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The government has moved to strengthen grassroots administration and security coordination in Kakamega County following the groundbreaking for a new Assistant County Commissioner's office in Khwisero West Division.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo presided over the groundbreaking ceremony, alongside the installation of a new Assistant County Commissioner to oversee administration in the division.

The developments are part of efforts to expand National Government Administration structures at the grassroots.

According to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA), the new office will provide an administrative base for coordinating government programmes, strengthening local security management and improving access to essential public services.

"The new office will enhance the coordination of government services, strengthen local security administration and bring essential public services closer to residents," MINA said.

The appointment of a new Assistant County Commissioner is also expected to reinforce government representation and administrative coordination within the division.

The government says the initiative is aimed at promoting efficient, accessible and responsive service delivery through stronger local administrative structures.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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