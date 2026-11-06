Tanzania Pledges to Construct Primary Courts in the Mountainous Areas of Kilimanjaro Region

DODOMA: THE Tanzanian government has said it will prioritise the construction of primary courts in highland areas of Same District, Kilimanjaro Region, to ease access to justice for residents, particularly women with children who face difficulties travelling to lowland areas to access court services.

The commitment was made in Parliament in Dodoma by Deputy Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Zainab Athuman Katimba, while responding to a question from Special Seats MP Zuena Athumani Bushiri, who sought to know the government's plans to construct courts in the highland divisions of the district.

Ms Katimba said the Government, in collaboration with the Judiciary of Tanzania, was implementing a programme to construct and renovate court buildings. She said that during the 2025/26 financial year, a modern primary court building had been constructed at Gonja in Same District, adding that construction in other divisions would continue depending on the availability of funds.

In a supplementary question, Ms Bushiri said that 75 per cent of Same District residents live in highland areas, but no primary court had been constructed there since the colonial era. She also sought clarification on plans to urgently renovate dilapidated court buildings constructed during colonial rule.

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In response, Ms Katimba said geographical challenges, including mountainous terrain, were among the key criteria considered when prioritising locations for the construction of courts.

"As the Judiciary receives funds, it will prioritise the construction of courts in these highland areas," Ms Katimba said.

On the condition of existing court buildings, she acknowledged that some were constructed many years ago and required renovation. She said the Judiciary had been implementing a court construction and rehabilitation programme for approximately five years and would continue seeking funds to renovate dilapidated facilities, including those in Same District.