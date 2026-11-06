Ethiopia: Winning Wars, Losing Peace - Ethiopia's Unfinished Political Struggle for Lasting Stability

Addis Abeba — In contrast to 2018, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office, many Ethiopians hoped the country was entering a new era of peace and development; unfortunately, today, Ethiopia faces a dangerous convergence of armed conflicts, expanding battlefronts, unresolved territorial disputes, competing political ambitions, and regional tensions. Together, these crises threaten national stability and the lives, livelihoods, and future of millions.

As of October 2026, renewed confrontation in Tigray, continued fighting between federal forces and Fano groups in Amhara, and the insurgency in Oromia illustrate the scale of Ethiopia's challenge. Tensions with Eritrea have also revived fears of interstate conflict, while localized communal, territorial, and resource-related violence adds further pressure. Recent clashes in Moyale offer another reminder that insecurity can spread beyond the country's most widely reported battlefronts.

If the strategy of the federal government is to ignore worsening conflicts in the hope that they will disappear on their own, that approach is unlikely to succeed. These crises will not resolve themselves without a coordinated, credible, and sustained peace effort.

Limits of military solutions

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Political and ethnic grievances cannot be resolved by force alone. In asymmetric conflicts, a militarily stronger government may find it difficult to defeat armed movements that draw on local grievances, geography, and community networks. The experiences of Vietnam and Afghanistan demonstrate how prolonged wars can exhaust powerful states without producing a durable political settlement. These cases are not identical to Ethiopia's, but they underline a crucial lesson: battlefield advantage does not guarantee lasting peace.

Furthermore, the primary purpose of a national army is to defend the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence against external aggression. A national army should be a symbol of unity, security, and national pride, serving all citizens regardless of ethnicity or political affiliation. Although maintaining law and order is the responsibility of appropriate civilian institutions, relying on military force to suppress domestic political grievances risks deepening divisions and undermining public trust. A truly national army protects the nation from external threats; it should not become a substitute for political dialogue or treat citizens as enemies.

Human, economic and political cost

Prolonged conflict tears apart families and communities, forces people away from their homes, interrupts education, and deepens mistrust across ethnic and political lines. Children lose years of schooling, young people face uncertain futures, and families are pushed into poverty, displacement, and long-term dependency. The trauma of violence and the loss of loved ones can endure long after the fighting stops. Repeated conflict normalizes hostility, weakens social cohesion, and turns peaceful coexistence into a generational challenge.

Young fighters also pay a lasting price. Repeated exposure to death, injury, fear, displacement, and the loss of comrades can erode emotional resilience. War fatigue may appear as exhaustion, disillusionment, emotional numbness, anxiety, or difficulty imagining life beyond the battlefield. Its effects can continue after demobilization, complicating family relationships, employment, and reintegration into civilian life. When war continues without a credible political solution, a generation risks losing not only its youth, education, and productive years, but also its psychological well-being and confidence in the future. Recognizing war fatigue is not weakness; it is a reminder that young people must not be treated as expendable instruments of political ambition. Sustainable peace must offer a realistic path to safety, healing, education, work, dignity, and meaningful participation in rebuilding the country.

Ethiopia's greatest challenge is not merely to end today's wars but to build a political order in which future wars become less necessary, less attractive, and less likely."

The economic and political damage is equally severe. Insecurity disrupts farming and trade, destroys productive assets, discourages investment, and squeezes household incomes and public finances. Money spent on prolonged military operations is money unavailable for schools, hospitals, infrastructure, agricultural development, and jobs. Politically, persistent warfare erodes public confidence in institutions and reinforces the belief that power is won through force rather than public consent and the rule of law. Emergency conditions can weaken oversight and create opportunities for corruption while institutional reform is postponed. Ethiopia risks losing not only lives and economic progress but also the trust and accountability needed for a stable democratic state.

Political disputes require political solutions

Poorly managed ethnic federalism, combined with unresolved regional boundaries, can create dangerous conditions for future conflict in Ethiopia. When political representation, access to land and resources, administrative authority, and regional identity become closely tied to ethnicity, disputes over where communities belong and which region controls a contested area can quickly become politically charged. These issues risk becoming time bombs--not because ethnic diversity or federalism must inevitably lead to violence, but because unresolved grievances can be exploited when institutions lack the trust and legitimacy needed to manage them peacefully.

Grand buildings and bright city lights may project an image of progress in Addis Abeba, but Addis Aeaba is not Ethiopia. National development cannot be measured by the capital's skyline while communities elsewhere live with insecurity, displacement, closed schools, disrupted livelihoods, and fear. Visible construction cannot substitute for peace, justice, accountable government, and citizens' confidence that their grievances can be addressed without taking up arms.

Ethiopia's political leadership, opposition movements, regional authorities, and armed organizations face a fundamental choice: continue pursuing political objectives primarily through force or build credible mechanisms to negotiate differences. That requires serious engagement, realistic compromise, protection of civilians, and a willingness to address legitimate grievances without treating every disagreement as a security threat. Peace negotiations must be sustained and purposeful--not symbolic exercises or temporary pauses while parties prepare for the next round of fighting.

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Winning a conflict does not always mean crushing an enemy or forcing the other side into total submission. True victory is measured not only by battlefield gains but also by whether adversaries can move beyond confrontation toward a sustainable peace. When continued fighting imposes unbearable costs on both sides without offering a lasting solution, negotiation becomes the wiser and more courageous strategy. Successful negotiation is not a sign of weakness or surrender; it is an exercise in strategic leadership. Through dialogue, compromise, mutual recognition, and carefully negotiated guarantees, former adversaries can protect essential interests, address legitimate concerns, and establish a foundation for coexistence. A genuine win-win outcome does not require either side to obtain everything it wants. It requires each side to recognize that a fair, workable settlement may secure more of what matters than another round of war.

Ethiopia's greatest challenge is not merely to end today's wars but to build a political order in which future wars become less necessary, less attractive, and less likely. That demands leadership capable of placing the country's survival and the well-being of its people above short-term political advantage. Without that commitment, the end of one war may be only an interval before the next. AS

Editor's Note: Lens is an independent political commentator whose work focuses on political dialogue, conflict resolution, governance, peacebuilding, and public-interest issues in Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa. The author publishes under a pen name for personal and professional privacy.