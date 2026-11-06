East Africa: Germany Cautions 'Any Escalation in the Horn of Africa Must Be Avoided'

Addis Abeba — Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has warned that "any escalation in the Horn of Africa must be avoided," as Ethiopia's relations with neighboring Eritrea and Sudan deteriorate, reaffirming Berlin's support for stability in northern Ethiopia.

"A stable Ethiopia is vital to the entire region. Any escalation in the Horn of Africa must be avoided. Germany continues to support efforts to promote stability in northern Ethiopia," Wadephul said in a phone call with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, according to a German Foreign Ministry readout dated October 4, 2026.

The warning comes amid intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea, following renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia, reported federal troop movements toward the Eritrean border and tensions over Ethiopia's desire for sovereign access to the Red Sea. Earlier, the African Union has renewed mediation, while the United States and European Union have called for de-escalation and Russia has offered to host direct talks.

Ethiopia's ties with Sudan have also sharply deteriorated, with both countries expelling diplomats and closing consulates. This week, Ethiopia ordered six Sudanese diplomatic staff to leave its consulate in Assosa, prompting Sudan to close Ethiopia's consulate in Gedaref and expel its diplomats.

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The two countries have traded accusations of backing armed opposition groups. Sudan has accused Ethiopia of allowing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to use its territory for drone attacks and lodged complaints with the UN and AU. Ethiopia denies supporting the RSF and accuses Sudan, Egypt and Eritrea of aiding Tigrayan forces involved in ongoing conflict with federal and allied forces. Each allegation has been denied by the accused countries.

The diplomatic rupture unfolds amid Sudan's devastating civil war and Ethiopia's worsening domestic crises, raising concerns that overlapping conflicts and regional rivalries could trigger a broader confrontation. Sudanese officials have said they seek to avoid open war, while the United States and United Kingdom are reportedly pursuing back-channel efforts to ease tensions.