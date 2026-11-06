Tunisia: CPJ, Partners - Tunisian Authorities Must Release Journalist Zied El-Heni

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists was joined Thursday by 16 other civil society organizations in calling on Tunisian authorities to immediately release imprisoned journalist Zied el-Heni and end the judicial harassment against him.

The statement highlights three separate cases against El-Heni linked to his journalism and critical commentary, including his latest four-year prison sentence and five years of police supervision following his release, after being convicted of four terrorism-related charges on October 27.

The organizations called on authorities to overturn his convictions, drop all pending charges related to his journalism, and end the use of criminal and counterterrorism laws to silence the press.

Read the full statement in English and Arabic.