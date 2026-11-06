Kenya: UNESCO Demands Stronger School Safeguards As Bullying Affects One in Three Learners

Nairobi — One in three learners worldwide experiences bullying every month, while one in 10 is subjected to cyberbullying, raising concerns over the safety and well-being of children in schools and online spaces.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is calling on governments, schools, parents and technology companies to strengthen measures to protect learners from violence, including physical harassment, intimidation and online abuse.

In a statement marking the International Day against Violence and Bullying at School, Including Cyberbullying, observed on November 5, UNESCO urged countries to invest in teacher training, effective reporting mechanisms and stronger digital safety measures.

The organisation warned that school-related violence in all its forms violates children's and adolescents' rights to education, while negatively affecting their health, psychological well-being and academic development.

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This year's commemoration is being held under the theme, Every learner safe and well: From promise to practice, focusing on translating global commitments into practical measures that create safer and more inclusive learning environments.

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said protecting learners requires coordinated action across education systems, families, communities and the technology industry.

"Governments, educators, families, communities and technology companies all have a responsibility to protect learners, both offline and online. This requires effective prevention and reporting mechanisms, sustained investment and accountability," El-Enany said.

He reaffirmed UNESCO's commitment to ensuring that children can pursue their education without fear, stressing that every learner deserves to study, grow and thrive in safety and dignity.

The agency is advocating a whole-school approach that integrates violence prevention with mental health support, teacher welfare, inclusion and digital safety.

It is also urging education authorities to strengthen mechanisms through which learners can report abuse and ensure that schools are equipped to respond effectively when incidents occur.

The 2026 observance also marks the beginning of the second five-year cycle of the international day, coinciding with renewed global efforts to end violence against children.

UNESCO will convene a policy dialogue for Member States at its headquarters in Paris to showcase initiatives supporting safe, inclusive and health-promoting learning environments.

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The campaign comes ahead of the Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, scheduled for November 18-19 in Manila, Philippines, where governments and partners will review progress made since the 2024 Bogotá Ministerial Conference.