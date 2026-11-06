Kenya: Eastleigh Building Collapse Death Toll Rises As Six More Bodies Recovered

Nairobi — Rescue teams have recovered six more bodies from the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, raising the number of confirmed fatalities as the search for people still trapped beneath the debris continues.

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan confirmed the latest recoveries on Thursday, describing the development as grim news for families who have been waiting anxiously for information about their missing relatives.

"Six more bodies were retrieved from the collapsed building in Eastleigh today. This is grim news, and my heart is heavy. No words can capture the grief of the families and communities struck by this terrible disaster," Hassan said.

"We mourn with them, as we wait for the recovery of the remaining bodies inside the collapsed building."

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The latest recovery comes two days after rescue teams retrieved a second female body from the rubble, bringing the number of confirmed fatalities to at least two at the time.

The National Police Service (NPS) had confirmed that four people had been rescued alive following the collapse, with a multi-agency team continuing search-and-rescue operations at the scene.

The first body, also that of a woman, was recovered on October 30, according to Hassan, who subsequently called on disaster management agencies to intensify efforts to reach those still trapped.

The latest recoveries point to a worsening death toll, although authorities are yet to issue an updated official casualty count or establish how many people remain missing.

Police have maintained that multi-agency teams are supporting the operation, urging members of the public to keep away from the affected area to allow emergency responders and specialised equipment to operate safely.

Hassan had earlier called for additional resources to accelerate the rescue operation, saying families were anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones.

The search operation remains focused on recovering those still believed to be beneath the debris.