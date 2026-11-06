Botswana: Veldt Fire Threats Bigger Than Drought - Mophuting

Kanye — Abrupt veldt fires have been described as the second and potentially most devastating threat linked to El Niño after drought and crop failure.

With most parts of the country already under threat, Southern District Beef Farmers Association (SDBFA), Mr Mosimanegape Mophuting has urged farmers to remain vigilant and implement preventive measures, including establishing cut-lines or firebreaks around ranches and paddocks.

He said, already fires had been observed in parts of Ngwaketse, particularly around Jwaneng towards Mabutsane.

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Mr Mophuting said in his area, a group of farmers have formed the Bushveld Alert team to notify one another of fire emergencies, coordinate responses and issue reports.

The team has also adopted monitoring technology that detects fire and sends instant alerts. He encouraged other farmers to embrace technology where possible to reduce the risk of future disasters.

Failure to control fire, he warned, could have serious consequences in areas with Foot-and-Mouth Disease control fences.

He further called on farmers to assist government in maintaining fire-control roads that had deteriorated due to financial constraints, noting that many of these roads run adjacent to farms.

The country is currently under an El Niño Advisory Status and government has warned of below-normal rainfall, above-normal temperatures, prolonged dry spells and an increased risk of wildland fires.

Livestock farmers nationwide confront feed and water shortages, collapsing grazing capacity, deteriorating animal condition, higher mortality and forced distress sales. Above-normal temperatures are projected to intensify the strain, with supplementary feeding and water supply costs expected to rise sharply.

To supplement animal feed, Mr Mophuting advised livestock producers to prioritise ploughing feeds for their animals in readiness for the dry spell.

He said those with limited water resources should focus on crops such as lablab, which thrives under dry conditions, while farmers with better water access could also plant lucerne.

He noted that lucerne production was already succeeding in areas such as Mabule and Mahalapye, and that other drought-tolerant grasses were available for farmers to explore depending on their water situation. Investing in these crops, he added, could even become a viable business by supplying other producers across the region and beyond.

BOPA