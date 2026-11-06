South Africa: DA Declares 60% Majority in KZN Municipality

"We said we would keep the chaos out ... And that is exactly what we will do," says uMngeni mayor Christopher Pappas

On Thursday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) announced that it has retained uMngeni Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in Wednesday's local government elections with more than 60% of the vote.

The announcement was made at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) by Dean Macpherson, DA KZN chairperson. He was joined by uMngeni Mayor Christopher Pappas and DA KZN leader Sithembiso Ngema. Pappas has been mayor since the DA took the municipality from the ANC in 2021.

"The DA can confidently proclaim today that we will retain the municipality of uMngeni with a majority of more than 60% from 48% five years ago," said Macpherson.

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He said DA wins in townships show the party's growth in all demographics in KZN.

"We said we would keep the chaos out and that we would keep making changes. And that is exactly what we will do," said Pappas.

"I have seen change over the last five years," said Thandazile Makhaye, a resident of Mpophomeni, the largest township in uMngeni.

Makhaye said she hopes that over the next five years Pappas and the new council will tackle theft and community safety in her area. She said her shower and outside tap were recently stolen. She wants the new council to bring more jobs and economic opportunities for young people in Mpophomeni.

Last month GroundUp reported that uMngeni's smart meter programme is expected to bring in about R900,000 a month in additional revenue. The municipality used to lose almost 60% of its electricity. Through various measures, the municipality is now expecting losses of about 27% for 2025/26.

Makhaye, a recipient of the smart meter roll-out, said the cost of electricity remains a concern for her household. The municipality should find a way to help the many families who do not qualify for indigent support, she said.

Before leaving the ICC on Thursday, Pappas said his five-year term was not without challenges. In October, Pappas told GroundUp of his intention to use strategic litigation against several government entities in KZN, including the uMgungundlovu District Municipality for failing to maintain water infrastructure.

Pappas said the municipality had to set aside funds to fix provincial roads.

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The new council will use its position to hold government departments responsible for failures, he said.