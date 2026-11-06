Uganda: Inside Museveni's Meeting With Teso Leaders Over Gen Elwelu

President Museveni has promised to personally engage retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu following an appeal by Teso and Kumam cultural leaders seeking his intervention in the matter surrounding the former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

The assurance came during a private meeting at State House Entebbe involving the President, Teso's Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot, Teso queen Juliet Akaliait Among and Kumam Paramount Chief Raphael Ateker Otaya.

The Thursday, November 5 meeting, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, followed the conclusion of the Cultural Leaders Conference.

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During the engagement, the cultural leaders appealed to Museveni to use his authority and personal influence to address the situation surrounding Elwelu, whose arrest has generated concern among sections of the Teso and wider Ateker communities.

Emorimor led the appeal, telling the President that the matter was creating tension among the population and diverting attention from development priorities.

He also reminded Museveni of Elwelu's longstanding loyalty to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and his contribution to mobilising support for the President and the party during the recently concluded elections.

"Your Excellency, if there is any misunderstanding between your two sons, Gen. Muhoozi and Peter Elwelu, we urge you to sit them down for a dialogue for the sake of peace, harmony and mutual understanding," Emorimor appealed.

He expressed concern that the developments surrounding the retired general were affecting the mood in Teso.

"There is tension amongst the people, and this matter is now diverting the population of Teso from focusing on development matters that we want them to pursue," he added.

The cultural leader also cited Elwelu's contribution to national security and cross-border peace, arguing that his record of service should be considered as the matter is handled.

Her Royal Majesty Toto Akaliait Juliet Among Akaliait made a similarly emotional appeal, presenting herself as a mother conveying the concerns of families and communities affected by the developments.

"Your Excellency, I am a mother. Just imagine you leading children who are bitter in their hearts over their brother. I am only extending the disadvantaged voices of mothers to you that please kindly have a parental heart and forgive Peter," she said.

Won Ateker Raphael Otaya also asked Museveni to consider Elwelu as a son of the Ateker community and allow traditional leaders to engage him through customary leadership structures.

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"Your Excellency, Elwelu is my son and comes from one of my districts. Kindly forgive him and give him back to us. We shall sit him down and talk to him as elders," Otaya told the President.

Museveni's response

In response, Museveni urged the people of Teso and the wider Ateker community to remain calm and allow security agencies to conclude their investigations.

He said he was following the matter and had instructed security agencies to handle it expeditiously before he intervenes.

"Let the security agencies conclude with their investigations, then I will prevail," Museveni said.

The President also sought to reassure the delegation about Elwelu's safety, promising that no harm would come to the retired general.

"I have instructed security to handle the matter with swiftness. I promise that all will be handled. Elwelu is safe and no one will harm him," he said.

Museveni further pledged to engage Elwelu in dialogue, offering the possibility of direct presidential intervention in resolving the concerns raised by the cultural leaders.

The meeting represents a joint intervention by the cultural institutions of Teso and Kumam, which have sought to use traditional leadership structures to secure a peaceful resolution to the matter.

It came a day after Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba met his uncle General Salim Saleh in Gulu City over the plans to release opposition stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye, former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as well as Gen Elwelu.