Uganda: Museveni Mourns Former Iganga MP Kwagala, Calls Her a Patriot

President Museveni has described former Iganga District Member of Parliament Olivia Kabaale Kwagala as a patriot whose service, humility and dedication to national development will inspire generations.

Museveni's condolence message was delivered by the Minister for the Presidency and Budiope West MP, Milly Babirye Babalanda, during a funeral service at All Saints Church, Nakasero, in Kampala.

Kwagala died on November 3, 2026, prompting tributes from family members, political leaders and residents of Iganga. She was the daughter of the late John Amulam Kabaale and Florence Kabaale Nansubuga.

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"On behalf of the Government of Uganda and on my own behalf, I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and the people of Iganga District, who have lost a daughter and a leader of great honour," Museveni said.

The President said the country had lost a patriot whose contribution to public service would be remembered.

"Hon Olivia Kwagala Kabaale's life was a distinguished journey of service and duty to our country. Uganda has lost a patriot, one whose legacy of service, humility and dedication will remain an inspiration to generations," he said.

He described her death as a significant loss to the National Resistance Movement (NRM), particularly in Iganga, where she had served as a party mobiliser and leader.

Museveni said Kwagala was a loyal party cadre who still had much to contribute to her community, district and country, urging Ugandans to continue the work she had started.

"I urge all the people to carry forward her good works," he said.

"On this occasion of her send-off, I salute her for putting a brick (etofali) on Uganda's development and socio-economic transformation during her lifetime," he added.

The President also used the occasion to urge Ugandans to take advantage of the prevailing peace, security and improved infrastructure to create wealth and jobs at household level.

He encouraged households to identify and invest in viable enterprises in four sectors: commercial agriculture, services, industry, and information and communication technology (ICT).

Museveni said hard work, commitment and productive engagement were essential to raising household incomes and contributing to national transformation.

He asked the bereaved family to find comfort in the knowledge that Kwagala had lived a meaningful life and prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul.

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"May her soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

Babalanda commended Museveni for the financial assistance he extended to Kwagala during her illness, describing it as a demonstration of concern for her welfare.

She also paid tribute to the deceased for her public service and leadership, and conveyed condolences to her family, relatives, friends and the people of Iganga.

Citing Matthew 5:4 -- "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted" -- Babalanda urged the bereaved family to draw strength from God's promises, saying Kwagala's record of service would remain part of her legacy.