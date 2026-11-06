Nigeria Must Deploy Tollgates, Technology to Improve Highway Security - Musa

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd), has advocated restoring tollgates on major highways and deploying modern technology to enhance highway security and help identify and track criminals.

Musa noted that tollgates could play a valuable security role, especially with modern technology that can identify and track vehicles without requiring drivers to stop for manual payments.

The minister made the remarks at the Abuja roundtable, "Promise to Proof: The Renewed Hope Conversation," organised by the APC Progressive Strategy Roundtable.

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It was convened by the Executive Chairman/CEO of PICNG and EVs, Ismaeel Ahmed.

Responding to concerns about highway security and a suggestion that motorists could contribute through security levies at tollgates, Musa described the reintroduction of tollgates as a good idea, noting that Nigeria might have made a mistake by dismantling them.

He explained that modern tolling systems in other countries use technology to identify vehicles through their registration numbers, with payments processed electronically, adding that such systems could also assist security agencies in identifying and tracking vehicles.

The minister also called for the strengthening of Nigeria's identification system through the use of personal identification numbers, facial recognition and fingerprints to improve security monitoring.

He said technology would make it easier for security agencies to establish people's identities and track criminal activities.

On the broader security situation, Musa said the Federal Government was recording progress in tackling terrorism, banditry and kidnapping through increased defence investment, improved intelligence gathering, joint military operations and stronger cooperation among security agencies.

He disclosed that the Federal Government allocated ₦5.4 trillion to defence in the 2026 budget and was recruiting an additional 12,000 military personnel to strengthen manpower and security coverage.

According to him, the government was also investing in modern weapons, surveillance systems and operational platforms to improve intelligence gathering, mobility, firepower and rapid response capabilities.

He further disclosed that Nigerian security forces killed more than 300 terrorists and bandits, including over 10 commanders, in operations conducted in the week preceding his presentation.

The minister identified porous borders as a major challenge, noting that Nigeria shares extensive borders with neighbouring countries, particularly Niger Republic, through which criminal groups and illicit arms can move.

He said the government was strengthening border security and expanding bilateral, regional and international defence cooperation through intelligence sharing, specialised training and technological support.

Musa added that Nigeria continued to maintain security relationships with Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali despite their withdrawal from ECOWAS, including military training and cooperation around border areas.

He warned that instability in the Sahel posed a serious threat to West Africa and urged regional countries to work together to

prevent the collapse of neighbouring states.

The minister also highlighted the importance of local defence manufacturing, disclosing that the government had strengthened the country's defence industry through legislative reforms and partnerships with equipment manufacturers.

He said Nigeria recently hosted the first African International Military Defence Exhibition, which attracted 63 countries and provided opportunities for local manufacturers to meet international partners and sign investment agreements.

According to him, domestic production of military equipment would reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, create employment and generate foreign exchange.

He called on Nigerians with expertise in cybersecurity, drone manufacturing and other defence technologies to bring forward their ideas for possible collaboration with the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria.

Addressing concerns about the increasing involvement of the military in internal security operations, Musa acknowledged that soldiers had become overstretched by prolonged deployments across the country.

He said the military's involvement was necessary in situations where security challenges exceeded the capacity of the police but stressed that the armed forces were working to strengthen police capacity to enable soldiers to gradually return to their primary responsibilities.

According to him, the military was already assisting the police while the government pursued additional recruitment, equipment procurement and institutional reforms.

He disclosed that security agencies were enjoying unprecedented cooperation, describing the current level of interagency coordination as a significant improvement.

Musa also highlighted the role of communities in combating insecurity, urging Nigerians to report suspicious activities rather than remain indifferent.

He said criminals often operated within communities and depended on local support, adding that security agencies could not succeed without the cooperation of citizens.

The minister cited community-based intelligence and the use of civilian joint task forces as important components of the security strategy, noting that local residents could provide timely information to security operatives.

He also disclosed that the military was working with forest rangers and other community-based security structures to protect farmers and enable agricultural activities to continue in vulnerable areas.

On the welfare of military personnel, the minister said the government had increased soldiers' salaries and was improving their living conditions, healthcare and operational support.

He recalled that a private soldier previously earned about ₦49,000 monthly before the amount was increased to approximately ₦100,000 and subsequently to nearly ₦200,000.

He said military personnel and their families were entitled to free medical treatment, adding that soldiers requiring specialised treatment could be flown abroad.

Musa also explained that military personnel underwent psychological preparation before deployment and assessment after operations to address the effects of traumatic experiences.

He said returning soldiers were monitored for psychological challenges, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anger and other behavioural changes.

According to him, military personnel could undergo two to three weeks of post-deployment assessment and support before returning to their families and units.

He added that the military provided support systems for soldiers' spouses and families, including access to loans, medical care and educational assistance for their children.

On fallen military personnel, Musa said their families were entitled to salaries, allowances and other benefits, while their children were supported through university education.

He stressed that caring for injured soldiers and families of fallen heroes was essential to maintaining the morale and commitment of troops serving in dangerous conditions.

Also speaking at the roundtable, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, Alhaji Mohamed Shaidou, said the Federal Government was addressing longstanding challenges in police funding, training, equipment and welfare.

Shaidou said the police had suffered years of underfunding and neglect, making it difficult for the force to effectively discharge its responsibility of maintaining internal security and enforcing the law.

He explained that the Nigerian Police Trust Fund was established as an intervention agency to support police training, equipment

procurement and officers' welfare.

He said the current administration had placed greater emphasis on strengthening policing, adding that the government had also

begun considering ways to improve funding through the proposed establishment of state police.

According to him, the government approved about ₦100 billion for the rehabilitation of police training institutions following an assessment of training facilities across the country.

He said the Trust Fund was also investing in continuous training, police stations, operational vehicles, bulletproof vests and other equipment required by officers.

Shaidou argued that improving police training institutions was particularly important because officers needed the right professional and mental preparation before being deployed to protect lives and maintain law and order.

He also disclosed that the Trust Fund had entered into partnerships with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and Family Homes Funds to improve the welfare of police officers and their dependants.

Under the housing initiative, he said the Trust Fund was working towards providing 1,000 housing units per state for police officers to enable them to own their homes.

He disclosed that a groundbreaking ceremony had already been conducted for about 250 housing units in Nasarawa State.

Shaidou said the Trust Fund was also working with the REA to provide electricity for housing projects and police facilities.

He revealed that some smart police stations had been equipped with off-grid solar power systems to ensure that their operations were not disrupted by electricity challenges.

On transportation, he said the Trust Fund had introduced welfare buses to convey police officers in Abuja from locations including Mararaba, Zuba and other communities to their duty posts.

He said the initiative was designed to reduce the financial burden on officers who previously spent their personal resources commuting to work.

He acknowledged contributions towards the transportation initiative, including the donation of a 40-seater bus and a 50-seater bus to support police transportation.

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The Trust Fund, he added, was considering the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to reduce fuel and maintenance costs and ensure the sustainability of the programme.

Shaidou further disclosed that the Fund had partnered with NALDA to provide agricultural opportunities for dependants of police officers.

He said the initiative would enable families of officers to access farmland and engage in farming as an additional source of income and food supply.

He explained that discussions had already commenced with governors of Kano and Niger states on the programme.

On the proposed establishment of state police, Shaidou said the Trust Fund supported the initiative but stressed the need to

strengthen the existing federal police structure.

He argued that countries operating state police systems also maintained federal police institutions, adding that Nigeria must ensure its federal police force was adequately strengthened as the country considers the proposed reform.

Earlier, participants at the roundtable raised concerns about the protection of citizens who provide security intelligence, particularly whistleblowers who fear possible exposure or retaliation.

Responding, Musa said the protection of informants was important and encouraged Nigerians to continue providing credible intelligence to security agencies.

He also said the Defence Ministry and military service headquarters received correspondence from citizens and were working towards establishing an emergency reporting line to facilitate the transmission of security information.

Participants equally called for stronger collaboration between security agencies and private-sector organisations, particularly in the power sector, to provide reliable electricity for local defence manufacturing.

Musa welcomed the proposal, describing energy supply as a major challenge facing defence manufacturers, and pledged to connect the relevant parties for further engagement.

The minister also urged Nigerians to promote national unity, saying the country's security challenges required collective responsibility beyond religious, ethnic and regional differences.

He maintained that the ultimate measure of security success should be farmers returning to their farms, travellers moving safely on highways, markets reopening and businesses operating without fear.