Ethiopia: African Political Parties Summit Delegates Witness Addis Ababa's Urban Transformation

Addis Ababa — African Political Parties Summit delegates have toured Addis Ababa's major urban development projects, witnessing the Ethiopian capital's ongoing transformation into a modern, inclusive and more accessible city.

Speaking at a reception hosted in their honor, Head of the Democracy Building Center Coordinator Office with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister and Prosperity Party Vice President Adam Farah described Addis Ababa as the political capital and beating heart of Africa, emphasizing its significance as a shared home for all Africans.

"When you are in Addis Ababa, you are not visiting a foreign city; you are returning home, to the heart of Africa," he said.

Adem underscored that Africa's strength lies in the bonds of fraternity, solidarity and closer cooperation among its peoples, stressing the importance of shared political visions and aspirations in advancing the continent's development and self-reliance.

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He also invited the delegates to experience Ethiopia's renowned hospitality and rich cultural heritage, expressing hope that the summit would produce meaningful and tangible outcomes toward building a prosperous and united Africa.

Meanwhile, the delegates concluded a series of field visits across Addis Ababa, touring major streets, modern urban corridors, public spaces and development projects that are reshaping the capital's urban landscape.

During the visits, they gained insights into Ethiopia's integrated urban corridor development approach, which combines improved infrastructure, pedestrian-friendly spaces, accessibility and modern urban planning to create more functional and livable urban environments.

Through museum visits and presentations, participants also explored the different phases of Addis Ababa's urban development and the vision underpinning its ongoing transformation.

The programme concluded with a cultural reception featuring traditional music, artistic performances and songs reflecting Ethiopia's rich cultural diversity and heritage. Delegates expressed admiration for the performances and the authenticity of Ethiopian culture.

The visits and cultural activities formed part of the accompanying programme of the Second African Political Parties Summit, hosted in Addis Ababa under the theme: "Governing for Growth: Political Parties as Architects of Africa's Economic Future."