Ghana: Police to Clamp Down On Noisy Motorbike Exhausts, Illegal Lights

THE Police are to intensify roadside inspections to clamp down on motorcyclists using modified exhaust systems and unauthorised lighting equipment that cause noise pollution and endanger other road users.

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NSRA), Mr Abraham Amaliba, said the exercise would target motorcycles fitted with excessively loud exhaust pipes and illegal lighting systems.

He said the Police would conduct targeted roadside checks to identify and remove such equipment to ensure compliance with approved vehicle standards and road safety regulations.

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Mr Amaliba gave the assurance during a discussion on road safety and the rollout of Traffitech, where he addressed concerns about traffic management and the enforcement of road regulations.

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On the use of mobile phones while driving, he clarified that motorists could speak on their phones through hands-free Bluetooth systems, provided they did not hold the devices while driving.

He explained that the law prohibited drivers from holding and using mobile phones while driving, stressing that the restriction was intended to minimise distractions and keep motorists focused on the road.

He urged drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel and avoid activities that could compromise their concentration.

Mr Amaliba also addressed concerns about police checkpoints mounted on major roads, particularly sections of the Kumasi road, which motorists said contributed to traffic congestion.

He said the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Local Government and the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), would work to remove unauthorised occupants from the streets.

He also expressed concern about traders occupying designated bus stops, saying measures would be taken to address the situation and improve public transport operations.

On traffic-light signals, Mr Amaliba explained that a green light did not automatically permit drivers to move if the road ahead was obstructed.

He said amber was a warning to prepare to stop, rather than accelerate to beat the traffic signal.

He urged motorists to exercise caution at intersections and ensure the road ahead was clear before proceeding.

Mr Amaliba further assured the public that complaints about malfunctioning traffic lights and streetlights would be referred to the relevant road authorities for necessary repairs.

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He encouraged motorists and other road users to report faulty traffic signals and streetlights to facilitate prompt action.

BY NORMAN COOPER

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