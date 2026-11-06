Ghana: Police Caution Motorists Against Traffic Fine Payment Fraud Under Traffitech-GH

MOTORISTS have been cautioned against falling victim to fraudsters as the Ghana Police Service begins the full implementation of its automated traffic law enforcement system, Traffitech-GH.

The system, which officially took effect on November 1, 2026, is designed to automate the enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations and improve compliance among motorists.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, motorists were advised to verify traffic violation notifications and use only approved channels to pay fines.

The statement urged motorists to first check that notifications came from the official sender ID, GPS-MTTD, stressing that genuine traffic violation notices would not be sent from ordinary mobile phone numbers.

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Recipients were also advised to open their Electronic Notice of Violation (ENV) or ticket to verify the vehicle photograph and registration number, as well as the location, date and time of the alleged offence. They were further encouraged to watch the accompanying video, where available.

According to the statement, fines could be paid through the National Investment Bank (NIB) payment portal by visiting https://traffitech-ghpay.nib.com.gh, selecting the 'Make Payment' option, entering the ticket number and following the payment instructions.

Alternatively, motorists could dial *710*0# and follow the prompts to make payments using their ticket numbers.

The Police Service warned motorists and vehicle owners against paying traffic fines into personal mobile money numbers or through unofficial accounts, urging them to remain vigilant against fraudulent payment requests.

Persons requiring assistance or further information were advised to contact the Police Service on 059 692 2402.

The Service expressed appreciation to motorists, vehicle owners and transport operators for their cooperation and support towards promoting road safety and ensuring compliance with traffic regulations.

Meanwhile, some motorists have expressed mixed reactions to the introduction of Traffitech-GH, with some welcoming it as a measure that could promote discipline on the roads and discourage traffic violations, while others have called for public education and transparency in the issuance of electronic tickets to prevent wrongful penalties and exploitation.

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BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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