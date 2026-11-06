Rwanda: Kigali Amendment Faces Crucial Test As Countries Negotiate Funding

A crucial round of funding negotiations is underway in Kigali, with countries seeking to secure the resources needed to sustain global efforts to protect the ozone layer and curb emissions from powerful climate-warming gases.

The negotiations, taking place during the 38th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol, come as the world marks 10 years since the adoption of the Kigali Amendment, a landmark agreement aimed at reducing the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

At stake is up to $1.7 billion in funding for developing countries over the next three years, as governments negotiate the replenishment of the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol.

The latest estimates, presented by the Technology and Economic Assessment Panel (TEAP), put funding requirements for 2027-2029 at between $1.230 billion and $1.692 billion, including support costs.

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The money would help developing countries meet their commitments to phase out hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), which damage the ozone layer, and gradually reduce HFCs, powerful greenhouse gases widely used in refrigeration and air-conditioning systems.

The Kigali Amendment, adopted in Rwanda's capital in October 2016, established a global framework for phasing down HFCs, which do not deplete the ozone layer but contribute significantly to global warming.

Full implementation of the amendment could prevent up to 0.5°C of global warming by 2100.

Funding negotiations

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations would deliver sufficient resources to support implementation of the amendment.

She stressed the importance of ensuring cost-effective interventions while promoting sustainable cooling technologies.

Replenishment of the Multilateral Fund is a key expected outcome of the meeting, alongside decisions on technical, organisational and compliance matters.

However, the negotiations come amid concerns that financial pressures at both national and multilateral levels could complicate efforts to agree on a substantial funding package.

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The latest estimates reflect the resources required to help developing countries comply with phase-out and phase-down schedules, strengthen regulatory systems and adopt environmentally friendly cooling technologies.

Other priorities include training refrigeration and air-conditioning technicians, supporting countries that consume relatively small quantities of controlled substances and introducing digital tools to improve refrigerant management.

The negotiations also come at a time of increasing demand for sustainable cooling, energy-efficient refrigeration and cold-chain infrastructure, particularly in developing countries.

Beyond the immediate funding cycle, estimated requirements stand at between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion for 2030-2032, declining to between $600 million and $700 million for 2033-2035.

Progress under the Kigali Amendment

Mrema said the Multilateral Fund had already approved at least 91 Stage I Kigali HFC implementation plans, helping countries establish the systems and capacity needed to fulfil their commitments.

"These investments are already contributing to avoiding more than 78 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in emissions, and the work goes on," she said.

She noted that the Fund had also invested millions of dollars in activities designed to strengthen national reporting systems, regulatory frameworks and institutional capacity.

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In addition, the Fund is supporting 127 developing countries to improve the collection, transportation and environmentally sound management of used and unwanted controlled substances.

According to Mrema, these interventions are helping countries adopt more sustainable approaches to refrigerant management.

The broader transition is also creating opportunities to improve food security, reduce post-harvest losses and expand access to reliable cooling technologies.

Anita Gikundiro, Director of Operations at ACES, emphasised the importance of equipping technicians with the skills to recover refrigerants rather than release them into the atmosphere.

She also highlighted the role of training institutions in preparing professionals to handle alternative refrigerants safely.

Madi Sakandé, President of the Union of Associations of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (U3ARC), said improved refrigeration systems could help farmers preserve produce, access wider markets and reduce dependence on imported food.

Citing figures attributed to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, he said post-harvest losses in Africa remain a major challenge.

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He urged governments to invest in cold-storage facilities near farming communities, promote solar-powered cooling in areas with unreliable electricity and strengthen technical education.

Rwanda pushes for predictable funding

Rwanda has called for an ambitious and predictable replenishment of the Multilateral Fund, arguing that adequate financing is essential to translating international climate commitments into practical results.

Environment Minister Bernadette Arakwiye said the transition to climate-friendly refrigerants must be supported by effective regulatory systems, technical training and clear market requirements.

She noted that manufacturers had largely completed their transition but stressed that progress must be reinforced through concrete measures.

"Licensing, quotas, standards and technician training are what turn a treaty commitment into change in the market, and that is where our attention must stay," she said.

Arakwiye emphasised that securing adequate funding should remain a priority for countries negotiating the next replenishment cycle.

"We start with resources, because everything else depends on them. An adequate and predictable replenishment of the Multilateral Fund is the foundation of our vision, and I ask you to support an ambitious replenishment for 2027 to 2029," she said.

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"With that in place, we can reaffirm what we already know: that our goals are aligned with, and complementary to, the wider global commitment to sustainable development. Ozone protection, climate, energy and development are not competing agendas."

Rwanda's phase-down targets

Rwanda aims to reduce HFC consumption by 80 per cent by 2045 under its implementation of the Kigali Amendment.

The country targets a 10 per cent reduction by 2029, followed by 30 per cent by 2035, 50 per cent by 2040 and 80 per cent by 2045.

Rwanda phased out chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in 2010 and has been implementing its Hydrochlorofluorocarbon Phase-out Management Plan since 2013.

Under that programme, HCFC reduction targets were set at 10 per cent in 2015, 35 per cent in 2020 and 67.5 per cent in 2025, with complete phase-out targeted for 2030.

Rwanda has also called for the endorsement of the Kigali+10 Declaration, a non-binding commitment reaffirming countries' determination to strengthen global atmospheric protection.

The declaration seeks to reinforce implementation of the Kigali Amendment through greater compliance, international cooperation and sustained political commitment.

A decade after the amendment's adoption, the negotiations in Kigali are expected to test countries' willingness to match their environmental commitments with the financial resources needed to deliver them.