Rwanda: PM Urges Action Beyond Pledges As Kigali Amendment Marks Decade

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva has called for greater investment in sustainable cooling technologies, urging countries to move beyond commitments and deliver tangible results as the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol marks its 10th anniversary.

Speaking at the 38th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol in Kigali on November 5, Nsengiyumva said the next decade must focus on making climate-friendly cooling technologies accessible and affordable, particularly in developing countries.

The meeting comes a decade after the Kigali Amendment was adopted in Rwanda in October 2016 to gradually reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), powerful greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigeration, air-conditioning and foam production.

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Nsengiyumva described the amendment as a landmark achievement that demonstrated the international community's ability to address environmental challenges collectively while recognising countries' different development needs.

"The Kigali Amendment was a landmark achievement, showing that the international community could respond collectively to an emerging global challenge while recognising the different circumstances and development needs of its members," he said.

However, he stressed that the next phase must go beyond technological transitions and policy commitments to address the infrastructure, skills and investment gaps that continue to limit access to sustainable cooling.

"Beyond technological advances, we must work towards the infrastructure, skills and investment needed to make sustainable cooling accessible and affordable. The next decade must be defined not merely by the commitments we make, but by the results we deliver," he said.

Cooling beyond comfort

The Prime Minister emphasised that access to cooling is not simply a matter of comfort but an essential service that supports public health, food security, economic opportunity and social resilience.

"For a farmer, access to reliable cold storage can make the difference between bringing the fruits of an entire season's labour to market and watching that hard-earned harvest go to waste," he said.

"For a health worker, it can mean ensuring that life-saving vaccines and essential medicines reach even the most remote communities."

He added that, for people facing increasingly extreme temperatures, particularly vulnerable populations, access to cooling could mean the difference between life and death.

Despite its importance, Nsengiyumva noted that reliable cooling remains beyond the reach of millions of people, particularly in Africa, where electricity access remains limited or unreliable.

"As demand for cooling continues to grow, our challenge is to meet it sustainably, through energy-efficient, climate-friendly solutions that complement our governments' efforts to expand energy access, strengthen resilience and create economic opportunities for our people," he said.

He stressed that the transition must extend beyond replacing conventional cooling equipment with environmentally friendly alternatives.

"It must also build the infrastructure, develop the skills and nurture the industries that enable countries to fully benefit from sustainable cooling, while creating an environment in which innovation can flourish," he noted.

Rwanda's contribution

Nsengiyumva cited the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold-chain (ACES), established in Rwanda with a pan-African vision, as an example of the country's efforts to translate international commitments into practical solutions.

The centre brings together research, training, technology development and practical applications to advance sustainable cooling across Africa.

The Prime Minister also called for stronger South-South cooperation and international partnerships to ensure that developing countries play an active role in shaping the global transition.

"We need to recognise that no country can achieve this alone. South-South cooperation and broader international partnerships are indispensable, bringing together expertise, resources and experience that no single country could mobilise on its own," he said.

He emphasised that such partnerships were essential to ensuring developing countries could shape and drive the transition rather than merely adapting to decisions and technologies developed elsewhere.

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Kigali Amendment's progress

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said the Kigali Amendment was already delivering significant environmental benefits.

According to Mrema, the agreement has helped avoid more than 78 million tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions, demonstrating the impact of coordinated international efforts to combat climate change.

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Full implementation of the amendment could prevent up to 0.5 degrees Celsius of global warming by the end of the century.

Mrema said the 10th anniversary presented an opportunity to reflect on the progress achieved since the agreement's adoption in Rwanda.

She noted that 176 parties had ratified the amendment, bringing it closer to universal ratification, and urged countries yet to join to do so.

"The Amendment demonstrates that environmental protection and economic development go hand in hand," she said.

Mrema added that investments in climate-friendly technologies and technical expertise were accelerating the transition to cleaner, more energy-efficient cooling systems while driving innovation, strengthening industries and generating long-term economic benefits.

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She also highlighted the enduring significance of the Montreal Protocol, adopted on September 16, 1987, which will mark its 40th anniversary in 2027.

Mrema described the agreement as an example of what sustained international cooperation can achieve in addressing global environmental challenges.