Ugandan Peacebuilder Victor Ochen Wins African Union Award

Ugandan human rights advocate and peacebuilder Victor Ochen has received continental recognition for his work with war survivors, youth empowerment and post-conflict recovery, winning the Male Peace Builder of the Year Award at the African Union's commemoration of 20 years of its Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) Framework.

Ochen, the Founder and Executive Director of the African Youth Initiative Network (AYINET), also received an African Union Certificate of Recognition in acknowledgement of his contribution to peacebuilding, healing, transitional justice and youth empowerment across Africa.

The awards were presented by African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, during the 20th anniversary celebrations of the AU's PCRD Framework.

Ochen's recognition carries particular significance given that his commitment to peacebuilding emerged from personal experience of the violence and displacement that devastated northern Uganda during the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Born and raised in Lira District, Ochen spent much of his childhood in internally displaced persons' camps, where he witnessed killings, abductions, poverty and the recruitment of children into armed groups. His own brother was abducted by the LRA.

At just 13, while still living in a displacement camp, he established a peace club to mobilise fellow young people against violence and the recruitment of children as soldiers. What began as a small initiative among displaced children would eventually become the foundation of his lifelong commitment to peace and justice.

Before establishing AYINET, Ochen worked at Radio Lira, where he started as a cleaner before taking on reception, technical and radio presentation responsibilities. He later joined Straight Talk Foundation as a youth health programme radio journalist, using his earnings to support his family and finance his education.

In 2005, he founded AYINET to mobilise young people and communities to participate in peacebuilding and support victims of conflict. He left Straight Talk in 2008 to concentrate on developing the organisation.

Based in Lira, AYINET works with survivors of war through medical and psychosocial rehabilitation, youth leadership development, community empowerment and engagement in transitional justice processes.

The organisation has provided reconstructive medical rehabilitation to more than 21,000 war victims, according to the World Bank and World Economic Forum profiles of Ochen.

Its work includes supporting survivors of severe physical injuries, sexual violence and other atrocities committed during the northern Uganda conflict.

Ochen's work has also extended beyond Uganda. He has advocated for the rights of conflict victims and their participation in justice processes, including the International Criminal Court proceedings involving former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen.

His contribution to peacebuilding earned him international recognition in 2015 when he and AYINET were jointly nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. He became the first Ugandan and the youngest African to receive the nomination that year.

He is also a 2011 Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellow, a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and has served in international advocacy roles, including work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' Global Advisory Group on Gender, Forced Displacement and Protection.

On his X profile, Ochen describes himself as a grassroots activist, human rights advocate and peacebuilder, a description that reflects a career rooted in community mobilisation and the pursuit of justice for people affected by conflict.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The African Union's Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development Framework, adopted in 2006, provides a continental approach to helping countries emerging from conflict rebuild institutions, restore livelihoods, promote reconciliation and address the underlying causes of instability.

Its 20th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the importance of moving beyond the cessation of hostilities towards sustainable recovery, justice and lasting peace.

Ochen's recognition places the experience of Uganda's war-affected communities within that broader continental conversation, particularly the role of young people and survivors themselves in rebuilding societies emerging from conflict.