Uganda: NWSC Announces 13-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Kampala, Mukono

Residents in several parts of Kampala and Mukono are expected to experience water supply interruptions on Friday, November 6, following planned electricity maintenance works affecting the Katosi Water Works.

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), through Kampala Water, said the disruption will run from 6:00am to 7:00pm and is linked to planned works by the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) along the Mukono North power station, which supplies electricity to the water treatment facility.

In a notice issued on Thursday, NWSC said the works would affect water production and distribution across the Kampala East Water Supply Zone.

Affected areas include Katosi, Kisoga, Mukono, Seeta, Mbalala, Namugongo, Namanve, Sonde, parts of Kireka, Kamuli, Kyaliwajjala, Bulindo, Nsasa, Mulawa, Nabusugwe, Kitukutwe, Naalya, Ntinda, Kisaasi, Najjera, Luteete, Gayaza, parts of Kamwokya, Mbuya, Mutungo, Kitintale and Matugga, as well as surrounding areas.

NWSC advised customers in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it sparingly during the interruption.

The corporation apologised for the inconvenience, saying the disruption was necessary to facilitate the planned electricity works.