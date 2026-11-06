Uganda: Buganda Kingdom Urges Schools to Promote Cultural Heritage

The Buganda Kingdom has urged schools to strengthen cultural education among learners, emphasising the importance of nurturing young people who understand and appreciate their heritage, traditions and values.

The call was highlighted during a leadership transition ceremony at Our Lady of Guadalupe School in Busolo, Gomba District, where students elected new leaders of their Nkobazambogo association.

The ceremony attracted students and representatives from different schools, highlighting the role of school-based Nkobazambogo associations in promoting cultural awareness, discipline and responsible leadership among young people.

Nkobazambogo is an initiative established by the Buganda Kingdom to nurture young people, deepen their understanding of their cultural heritage and strengthen their attachment to the kingdom. Through school-based associations, learners participate in activities intended to promote cultural identity, good conduct and leadership.

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Speaking at the ceremony, the school's headteacher, Sister Sylvia Nakabiito, commended the Buganda Kingdom for establishing and supporting Nkobazambogo associations in educational institutions.

She said the initiative had helped learners understand their cultural identity while developing good behaviour and respect for their traditions.

"Nkobazambogo has given our learners an opportunity to understand their cultural background and appreciate the values that define our society. We appreciate the Buganda Kingdom for investing in the cultural development of young people," Nakabiito said.

Lawrence Musisi, the school's Nkobazambogo patron, encouraged students to actively participate in the association's activities, saying their involvement was essential to preserving Buganda's cultural heritage for future generations.

He said schools provide an important platform for nurturing young people who can take responsibility for promoting and protecting their traditions.

"Culture cannot be preserved through words alone. Young people must actively participate in activities that teach them their traditions and values. Nkobazambogo provides them with that opportunity," Musisi said.

Outgoing student leaders also thanked the Buganda Kingdom for introducing the associations in schools, saying their participation had broadened their understanding of their cultural identity and responsibilities.

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They called on school administrators to support practical projects that would allow learners to participate in cultural activities and acquire more knowledge about their heritage.

One of the students said the association had provided an opportunity to understand their cultural roots and encouraged fellow learners to join.

The students also urged their counterparts in other schools to embrace Nkobazambogo and take an active role in preserving Buganda's cultural heritage.

The election of new leaders is expected to sustain the association's activities at the school, with the incoming team tasked with promoting cultural awareness, discipline and service among members.