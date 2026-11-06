South Africa: Court to Rule on Zuma-Sambudla's Terrorism Charges - South African News Briefs - November 6, 2026

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Court to Rule on Zuma-Sambudla's Terrorism Charges

The Durban High Court is set to rule on Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's application to have terrorism-related charges against her withdrawn, reports EWN. The former president's daughter is accused of inciting terrorism and public violence through social media posts during the July 2021 unrest, which followed Jacob Zuma's arrest. She maintained that her posts, which included images and videos of the violence captioned "Amandla" and "We See You", were not intended to incite violence. Her lawyers have argued that the State has failed to present sufficient evidence, while the NPA maintains there are reasonable grounds for a conviction.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of KwaZulu-Natal

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The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, reports SABC News. The storms are expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and lightning, with a risk of localised flooding and infrastructure damage. Several areas, including uMlalazi, uMngeni, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo and Ndwedwe, are affected. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and avoid crossing flooded bridges or travelling on roads prone to flooding.

IEC Faces Over 800 Complaints as Election Results Near Finalisation

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is working to resolve more than 800 complaints lodged by political parties as it continues to count and verify local government election results, reports EWN . Most complaints relate to allegations that party agents were prevented from observing voting and counting processes, with about 106 cases still outstanding. 18 municipalities had completed the results process. More than 23,000 result slips had been scanned and nearly 23,000 results captured. Parties have to submit objections that could affect election outcomes, delaying the final declaration of results. The IEC estimated that 15.9 million South Africans participated in the elections, although the final turnout figure is still pending.

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