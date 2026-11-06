Kenya: Gachagua Announces Death of Elder Sister Eunice Nyangari At 77

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is mourning the death of his elder sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, who passed away in Naro Moru.

Gachagua announced her death in a statement shared on X, saying the family was grieving the loss of their firstborn sister, who died on Thursday.

He described Eunice as a mother figure who had helped hold the family together following the death of their mother, Martha Kirigo Gachagua, seven years ago.

"The late Eunice has been the mother figure in our family since the demise of our mother seven years ago," Gachagua said.

He extended his condolences to her children, Waithera and Murimi, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the wider Reriani family.

Gachagua said the family was grateful for the 77 years she lived, remembering her as a warm and happy person whose wisdom, counsel and companionship would be deeply missed.

"We will deeply miss her wise counsel, warmth and the precious moments we shared," he said.

He concluded his message with a prayer for her soul to rest in eternal peace.