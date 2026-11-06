Kenya: Mackenzie, 28 Co-Accused Set for Sentencing Over 191 Shakahola Deaths

Nairobi — Mombasa High Court is expected to sentence controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 28 co-accused persons on Friday over the deaths of 191 people, including 190 children, in the Shakahola massacre.

The sentencing marks a major stage in the criminal proceedings arising from the deaths at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County, which shocked the country in 2023.

The 29 accused persons were convicted of 191 counts of murder on October 19, 2026, by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza after the court found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. Kenya News Agency+1

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has urged the court to impose the death penalty on Mackenzie, arguing that the scale and gravity of the offences warrant the harshest punishment available under the law.

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During sentencing submissions, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina also asked the court to impose life imprisonment on 27 of the co-accused, citing the seriousness of their roles and the need to protect the public.

The prosecution further proposed consecutive sentences if the court declines to impose life imprisonment, arguing that each of the 191 deaths represents a separate murder offence. The Star+1

One of the convicted persons, Enos Amanya Ngala, had pleaded guilty to all 191 murder counts and was convicted on his own plea.

The prosecution asked the court to consider his plea-bargaining agreement, proposing a custodial rehabilitation programme lasting between 24 and 30 months, subject to periodic assessments.

The case arose from the discovery of mass graves and human remains in Shakahola Forest in 2023, prompting extensive investigations into the deaths linked to extreme fasting practices associated with Mackenzie's religious teachings.

The court's October judgment found that an organised system was used to enforce fasting among followers, with children among those targeted. Kenya News Agency+1

The sentencing is expected to determine the punishment for Mackenzie and the other 28 convicted persons.