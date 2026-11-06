Uganda: Muhoozi Announces Military Exit, Says He Will Focus On Christ

Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has announced plans to retire from the military leadership position in the coming months, saying he intends to dedicate his life to Christ.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Muhoozi said he had accomplished the tasks he believed God had assigned him and was ready to hand over the office to another officer.

"My time as CDF is coming to an end. I have accomplished all the tasks my God gave me. In a few months I will handover this office to a qualified officer. I shall dedicate my life to Christ after that," he stated.

The announcement signals a possible leadership transition at the helm of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), although Muhoozi did not specify a date for the handover or identify his potential successor.

Muhoozi, the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has served as Uganda's military chief since March 2024, when he was appointed to replace General Wilson Mbadi.

His announcement comes amid continued public attention on his military leadership and political pronouncements, which have frequently attracted regional interest.

The UPDF has not been cited in the statement as having issued a separate announcement detailing the planned transition.