Malawi: Chisale Hands Over 21 Chairs to Southern Region Immigration Office

6 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale has donated 21 chairs to the Southern Region Immigration office, a move he says will improve working conditions for officers struggling with passport shortages and delays.

Speaking at the handover, Chisale said the donation was one step towards upgrading the facilities where immigration officers work, in support of President Peter Mutharika's drive to resolve passport problems nationwide.

Immigration Commissioner Maxwell Makoko, who oversees operations at the office, said the support had come at the right time and would improve service delivery in future.

The chairs were funded from the Deputy Minister's constituency allocation and will help address some of the challenges the office faces.

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