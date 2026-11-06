Nigeria: Tinubu to Embark On Two-Day Official Visit to Akwa Ibom, Rivers

press release

The visits will give President Tinubu opportunities to engage with political stakeholders, party members, and supporters while emphasising unity, political stability, and a shared commitment to national progress.

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Friday, 6 November, for a two-state visit to Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

The president will first visit Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, to commission landmark projects completed by Governor Umo Eno's administration and attend a political rally.

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Governor Eno, the host, has declared Friday a work-free day in the state to give the president a rousing reception.

Among the projects President Tinubu is scheduled to commission in Uyo are the new International Terminal Building, the International Airport Hospital, and the Ibom Aviation Village, all at the Victor Attah International Airport.

President Tinubu will also commission the Airport-Okopedi Road in Nsit Atai and Okobo Local Government Areas and Ring Road 3, linking Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom.

Other projects include the AKWA-GIS Office Complex, the Command and Control Centre and the ARISE Palm Resort.

On Saturday, President Tinubu will leave for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to take part in the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally.

The rally will be his third, since he flagged off the re-election campaign in Kaduna last month.

The visits will also give President Tinubu opportunities to engage with political stakeholders, party members, and supporters while emphasising unity, political stability, and a shared commitment to national progress.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 5, 2026