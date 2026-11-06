Africa: All of Africa Today - November 6, 2026

Guinea-Bissau Cancels Controversial Newborn Vaccine Trial

Guinea-Bissau has cancelled a proposed hepatitis B vaccine trial on newborn babies following international criticism that it was unethical and potentially exploitative. The trial was funded by the US, under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has a long record of expressing scepticism about vaccines. The study planned to involve 14,000 newborns, with half receiving the vaccine and the other half being denied the shot, despite WHO recommendations. Health experts warned that withholding the vaccine could expose babies to infection in a country where nearly one in five people has hepatitis B. The government had previously prohibited vaccine trials involving children, while police have seized a batch of vaccines from the research centre at the centre of the controversy.

Atiku Vows to Fight Court Ruling Sidelining His 2027 Presidential Bid

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Former Nigerian Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has vowed to challenge a Federal High Court ruling invalidating his nomination as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 elections and nullifying the party's David Mark-led leadership. Atiku accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of using the courts to undermine his campaign, insisting that his campaign would continue despite the judgment. The ADC Presidential Campaign Council says its legal team is preparing to seek interim relief, including a stay of execution, while pursuing an appeal. The ruling followed a legal challenge by former ADC deputy chairman Nafiu Bala Gombe over the party's leadership transition.

UN Warns of Growing Drone Threats in Abyei

The United Nations has warned that drone attacks in the disputed Abyei region are adding a new dimension to security threats, following strikes that killed at least 30 people and injured about 59 in October. UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council that the attacks, the first of their kind in the area, highlight growing threats influenced by wider regional conflicts and armed groups. The warning comes amid rising tensions following deadly intercommunal clashes that killed 124 people in September. Meanwhile, the UN has raised concerns over continued drone strikes on infrastructure in Sudan, including power and water facilities, while warning that funding shortages could force the closure of a key border clinic serving about 100,000 people.

Attacks on Water Systems Triple in Conflict Zones, UNICEF Warns

Attacks on water and sanitation infrastructure in conflict zones have tripled from 2021 to 2025, putting millions of children at greater risk of disease, malnutrition and violence, according to a new UNICEF report. The report documented more than 135 attacks across 15 countries in 2025, compared with fewer than 45 incidents across eight countries in 2021. It highlights damage to water treatment plants, pipelines and other essential facilities in countries including Sudan and the Gaza Strip. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said that attacks on water and sanitation systems "deprive children of safe drinking water and the essential services that rely on water to function effectively". UNICEF is calling on parties to conflicts to protect water infrastructure, workers and civilians, warning that repairing damaged facilities cannot replace the protection required under international humanitarian law.

WHO Adds Two Ebola Vaccines to DR Congo Trial

The World Health Organization has announced that two additional Ebola vaccine candidates will join clinical trials in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the country battles its largest-ever outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain. The vaccines, developed by Oxford University in partnership with the Serum Institute of India and US-based Moderna, will be evaluated for the first time during an outbreak of this Ebola strain. The DR Congo has been battling a deadly outbreak of Ebola disease for nearly six months. It has become the largest in the country's history. As of 1 November, the outbreak had recorded more than 10,500 confirmed cases and 5,126 deaths. The WHO said that the new candidates could provide an important tool in controlling the outbreak, although they will require national approval before joining the ongoing trial.

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Six More Bodies Found in Kenya Building Collapse

Rescue teams in Nairobi have recovered six more bodies from the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building in the Eastleigh neighbourhood, raising the death toll from the disaster. Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan confirmed the latest recoveries. He expressed condolences to families still waiting for news of missing relatives. Four people were previously rescued alive. Police have maintained that multi-agency teams are supporting the operation. They urged members of the public to keep away from the affected area to allow emergency responders and specialised equipment to operate safely. The search operation remains focused on recovering those still believed to be beneath the debris.