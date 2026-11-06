South Africa: Forgotten Ellis Park Tennis Centre Gets a New Lease of Life

The Joburg Tennis Grassroots Foundation offers free tennis sessions to children from primary schools in the area

The Joburg Tennis Grassroots Foundation, started by retired teacher Alec Galanakis in February 2025, offers free tennis sessions to between 30 and 60 children from primary schools in Troyeville and Bertrams, many of whom had never held a racket before.

The Ellis Park Tennis Centre once hosted South African Open and Davis Cup matches, attracting players including Billie Jean King and Björn Borg, but fell into disrepair and was mostly unused.

Galanakis wants to turn the centre into a thriving sports and development hub, with more coaches, equipment, academic support and pathways to competitive tennis and university.

For years, Alec Galanakis would drive past the unused tennis courts at Ellis Park Tennis Centre, the grandstands quiet and their sporting legacy fading. Some of the world's greatest players had once competed there.

Galanakis, a lifelong tennis enthusiast and former schoolteacher, worried that the City-owned facility might be repurposed and its heritage lost.

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He decided to start a foundation to bring children from surrounding inner-city neighbourhoods to play tennis on the courts.

In February 2025, the Joburg Tennis Grassroots Foundation started offering free tennis sessions for children from nearby primary schools.

Galanakis, now 60, retired from teaching and decided to devote himself to the project.

Typically, in the afternoon he sets out on foot from the Ellis Park Tennis Centre to collect children from primary schools in Troyeville and Bertrams.

Walking back with them, Galanakis and the children have to negotiate poor roads and broken traffic lights on busy intersections.

At the courts, the children change into their playing clothes and gather around a crate of donated tennis shoes. They rummage through it, looking for a pair that fits. There are not enough shoes for everyone.

The foundation started with donated rackets, balls and clothing, as well as seed funding from Joburg Tennis, the district association. Local clubs have also contributed equipment, and volunteers have helped with coaching.

Many of the children first encounter tennis here. Galanakis said almost none of them had ever held a racket before.

Depending on the day and season, between 30 and 60 children attend. Students from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and other nearby institutions also use the facility and receive coaching from the foundation's team.

Sam Motsepe in grade 7 at Bertrams Junior School said, "If you can have discipline, play well and focus and have a good attitude to your education at school, it can take you far."

He hopes to continue playing as he gets older, balancing tennis and schoolwork.

During the 1960s and 1970s, Ellis Park Tennis Centre hosted the South African Open, once among the biggest tournaments outside Wimbledon, and attracted tennis stars, including Rod Laver, Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, Boris Becker and Björn Borg. The venue also hosted Davis Cup matches.

Black American tennis champion Arthur Ashe played here in 1973 and 1974, including matches against his rival, Jimmy Connors. His visits took place against the backdrop of apartheid, when the participation of international athletes in South Africa was politically contentious. The sporting boycott intensified over the years and contributed to the decline of international tennis in the country.

The centre subsequently deteriorated as investment dwindled. Although courts continued to be booked occasionally and junior tournaments were held, the venue was mostly unused.

Galanakis played here as a junior and watched the South African Open from the stands.

Beyond playing and coaching, he also writes about South African tennis history.

Galanakis wants the centre to become a living museum, preserving its history while making it useful to a new generation.

"The fact is that there are so many kids in such a small area that have absolutely no facilities," he said.

Galanakis estimates there are 35,000 schoolchildren living within a five-kilometre radius of Ellis Park, many attending schools with little or no sports infrastructure. His ambition is to create a development centre where children can learn the game, show their talent and perhaps progress to competitive tennis.

Galanakis also hopes to train coaches in the surrounding communities.

Coach Patric Tsunke, who joined the foundation's programme in 2026, said the key to growing the sport is to take tennis directly to schools.

Portable nets and softer balls can allow children to play on paved school grounds, making it possible to introduce tennis without requiring expensive facilities, he said.

Schools could organise competitions between classes, with talented players progressing to clubs and tournaments, said Tsunke.

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He also wants the programme to follow children through high school and into university, rather than lose them as they grow older.

The foundation has begun working with UJ students to monitor the children's school reports and academic progress each term and help them.

He said the aim is not to simply produce good tennis players, but to identify children who may need academic support and connect them with opportunities.

But keeping these programmes running is a challenge. The facility needs more equipment and coaches. The transition from primary to high school presents a particular challenge with the risk of losing children just as they begin to develop their skills. Access to reliable transport is crucial.

There are also social challenges that come with running a programme in inner-city neighbourhoods, where childlren are exposed to violence and neglect, and some often miss school..

Galanakis wishes the City would invest in restoring the venue. There has been some engagement with municipal and provincial officials.

His long-term vision is for the centre to become a thriving sports hub, with aftercare, more coaches and pathways to scholarships and university.

For now, the work continues one session at a time.