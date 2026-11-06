South Africa: ANC Loses Control of Makana for First Time in Municipality's History

A community-based civic movement has made a significant entrance into Makana politics, securing four council seats in its first election contest as the ANC loses control of the municipality for the first time.

The ANC's long hold on Makana has come to an end, and it wasn't a traditional political party that helped shake things up.

For the first time in the municipality's history, the ANC has lost control of council.

The question now is who will join forces to govern Makana - and whether the parties can put their differences aside for long enough to fix a municipality in desperate need of a turnaround.

The Makana United Civic Movement (MUCM), a community-based organisation contesting its first election, has secured four council seats and 19.51% of the vote, putting it in the mix as coalition negotiations begin.

The ANC received 31.27% of the vote, securing 10 seats, followed by the DA with 27.24% and six seats.

But the standout result came from newcomer Makana United Civic Movement (MUCM), which secured 19.51% of the vote and four seats in its first election contest.

The remaining five seats went to the EFF, SACP, PA, Makana Citizens Front and ActionSA, with each party securing one.

Makana has long struggled with failing basic services, with some communities going weeks without water while thousands of litres of treated water are lost through leaks in its ageing...