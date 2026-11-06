Nigeria: Wike Blasts ASUU Over UniAbuja Land, Denies Role in Ruling Against Uzodinma

Abuja — Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has berated the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for opposing the reallocation of parts of the University of Abuja's land, questioning the union's authority to challenge government's decisions on land administration.

Wike also denied orchestrating the Federal High Court judgement in favour of Senator Rochas Okorocha, nullifying the recognition of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Imo-West Senatorial District in the 2027 elections.

He made the remarks yesterday during his monthly media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he addressed the controversy surrounding the UniAbuja land dispute and allegations linking him to the legal battle against Uzodinma's senatorial ambition.

Taking a swipe at ASUU over its threat to embark on an industrial action if the FCT Administration fails to reverse the disputed land allocations, Wike questioned why an academic union should interfere in matters he described as the statutory responsibility of the government.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"What is the business of ASUU on our land? How is ASUU the owner of land? Is ASUU the owner of the union in Nigeria now? Is it the union's right?" he queried.

The minister dismissed the union's land-grabbing allegations, insisting that land administration and enforcement of the Abuja master plan fall within the jurisdiction of the FCT Administration.

He also questioned the rationale behind the University of Abuja retaining more than 11,000 hectares of land, arguing that vast portions of undeveloped land should not be allowed to obstruct government plans for development.

Wike maintained that the FCTA's decision to reallocate portions of the institution's land to private developers and government agencies was part of its responsibility to regulate land use and promote development in the nation's capital.

He further declared that the administration would not succumb to what he described as blackmail through threats of industrial action, insisting that ASUU was free to approach the courts if it disagreed with the government's position.

Wike also described the allegations he masterminded the court ruling against Uzodinma as mischievous, saying he had no involvement in the legal proceedings and questioned how he could have influenced a case arising from internal APC disputes.

"I didn't go to court; I'm not from APC," Wike said.

He explained that the allegations emerged after Uzodinma publicly opposed the Rainbow Coalition initiative and reportedly warned his supporters against participating in the political arrangement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Wike, the timing of the court judgment led some people to wrongly attribute the legal action to him because of his political disagreement with the Imo governor.

The minister, however, challenged Uzodinma to explain his opposition to the Rainbow Coalition, maintaining that their political differences should not be interpreted as evidence of his involvement in the court case.