Nigeria: Military - Alleged Secret Ceasefire With Boko Haram Terrorists Is False, Misleading

*Insists terrorists will not be allowed any haven in Nigeria

*Troops rescue 9 kidnapped victims, recover 108 livestock in Kebbi

The Nigerian military has finally broken its silence over an alleged three-month ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram terrorists, dismissing the report as false and misleading.

The military also insisted that terrorists and other extremist fighters would not be allowed to find safe haven anywhere in Nigeria.

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An international media outlet reported on September 9, that the Nigerian government had allegedly entered into a secret ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram.

The foreign media outlet cited an investigation by The New Humanitarian.

According to the report, "The reported truce began in June after negotiations that secured the release of 360 civilians abducted from Ngoshe village, in the foothills of the Mandara Mountains near Nigeria's border with Cameroon, The New Humanitarian reported."

Reacting to the alleged secret ceasefire, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Samaila Uba, said the number of terrorists killed and arrested by troops of the Armed Forces and other security agencies within the period under review contradicted claims of a secret ceasefire.

Uba, who spoke during a joint press briefing by the spokespersons of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, said, "I want to make it categorically clear that there is no ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram.

"Considering the number of terrorists we have neutralised, those arrested, the areas recovered, the people rescued and the successes recorded in our operations, it is evident that there is no such agreement.

"We will continue to intensify operations against all terrorist and criminal groups, including Boko Haram, ISIS, ISWAP and kidnappers. Any criminal element in Nigeria that takes up arms against innocent citizens will be eliminated or brought to justice."

Addressing concerns over the reported movement of ISWAP commanders and fighters into forests in southern Nigeria, Uba said the development was evidence of the military's operational successes, insisting that the terrorists would not find safe havens in any part of the country.

He said, "I want to emphasise that the fact that some of these terrorists are abandoning their former locations is a testament to the success of our operations.

"Those areas have become untenable for them, forcing them to seek alternative safe havens and locations where they believe they can exploit vulnerabilities and establish a presence.

"However, I assure you that, as demonstrated by the neutralisation of a high-profile ISWAP byterrorist in Owo Forest, they will not find a safe haven anywhere in Nigeria.

"We are mapping out all the locations to which we believe they have relocated and taking proactive measures to prevent them from establishing a foothold anywhere in the country."

Troops Rescue 9 Kidnapped Victims, Recover 108 Livestock in Kebbi

Meanwhile, troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued nine kidnapped victims and recovered livestock during sustained operations in Danko general area and Sabon Tunga village, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

In a statement by the spokesperson, Captain Tamuno Sunivie, it said, "On November 3, 2026, troops of Sector 2 received a distress call that suspected bandits had invaded the Danko general area, kidnapped residents and rustled cattle.

"The troops immediately mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee and abandon their captives."

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He further explained that Following the encounter, the troops rescued two kidnapped victims identified as Barbuga Bawashe, 26, and Barka Dakaji, 61. The troops also recovered 34 cows and 74 rams.

In a related incident on the same day, troops of Sector 2, during a follow-up operation, rescued seven kidnapped victims at Sabon Tunga and Binoni villages.

The victims, who had reportedly been in captivity for several months, escaped from their captors amid sustained military operations in the general area.

The rescued victims were identified as Muhammad Dogonta, 60; Zakari Yahu, 32; Basara Sheu, 10; Adam Shehu, 12; Hatsat Umar, 14; Albaria Hamsu, 12; and Yehusa Lawali, 35.

The rescued victims have since been handed over to the District Head of Unashi for onward reunion with their families.