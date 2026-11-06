Africa: AI, Terrorism Top AU-EU Security Talks in Addis Ababa

Nairobi — The African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) are seeking to strengthen coordinated responses to Africa's evolving security challenges, with maritime insecurity, terrorism and the growing influence of artificial intelligence emerging as key priorities for cooperation.

The two regional blocs opened their 9th Annual Joint Retreat between the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) and the EU Political and Security Committee (EUPSC) on Thursday at the AU Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The meeting brings together members of both councils to deliberate on shared security concerns and explore ways of strengthening institutional cooperation in addressing persistent and emerging threats across the continent.

Discussions are centred on four priority areas: maritime security, countering terrorism and violent extremism in Africa, artificial intelligence governance in relation to peace and security, and the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

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The inclusion of artificial intelligence governance reflects growing attention to the implications of emerging technologies for security, conflict prevention and peacebuilding, while maritime security and counterterrorism remain central to efforts to address instability across Africa.

The retreat is co-chaired by Côte d'Ivoire's Permanent Representative to the AU, Ambassador Antonin B. Bieke, who is also the AU Peace and Security Council Chairperson for November 2026, and the EU Political and Security Committee's Permanent Chair, Ambassador Lene Mandel Vensild.

Opening remarks were delivered by AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye and Ireland's Representative to the EU Political and Security Committee, Ambassador Luke Feeney.

In a statement, the AU Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security said the engagement provides a platform for strategic dialogue and enhanced institutional cooperation between the two organisations.

"The ongoing engagement underscores the longstanding AU-EU strategic partnership and the shared commitment to strengthening coordinated responses to emerging and persistent peace and security challenges across Africa,"AUPSC said.

The discussions come amid continuing security challenges across Africa, including terrorism and violent extremism, which have affected parts of the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and other regions.

The AU and EU have maintained a longstanding strategic partnership on peace and security, with the joint retreat providing an avenue for aligning priorities and strengthening cooperation between their respective security institutions.