Uganda Moves to Connect Antenatal Care, Birth and Death Records in Digital Health Transformation

In Mukono District, a digital antenatal care registry is changing how health workers record and follow up pregnant women. Researchers are extending the system to capture birth outcomes and maternal and perinatal deaths, as Uganda seeks to address fragmented records and strengthen the connection between health services and civil registration, reports Ronald Musoke.

When Joan Namugenyi, a midwife at Goma Health Centre III in Mukono District, began using the electronic antenatal care registry in July 2024, she was not at all comfortable with the technology.

Accustomed to paper records, she admits that the transition to computers and digital tools initially made her nervous. "At first, I was nervous and scared, because while in school we don't appreciate ICT," she told a research dissemination meeting, which took place in Kampala on Oct.21, under the auspices of Makerere University School of Public Health.

But training and practice gradually helped Namugenyi gain confidence. When she was transferred from Nantabuulirirwa Health Centre II to Goma Health Centre III in November 2025, she found the same system in use, allowing her to continue working with it.

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For her, the difference is visible in the daily work of following up pregnant women. "The e-registry has helped us identify mothers who miss antenatal visits," she said. Under the system, when a pregnant woman misses an appointment, the registry flags the missed visit and alerts the health worker.

This gives the midwife an opportunity to identify women who may need follow-up rather than relying entirely on paper records and memory. She says the system has also reduced the time spent entering the same information in several places "The e-registry is time-saving. It reduces repeated entry across several groups."

Namugenyi's experience offers a glimpse into a broader digital health transformation being tested in Mukono District. Researchers, health workers, district officials and the Ministry of Health are working to move maternal health records beyond fragmented paper registers towards a digital system that can follow a woman through antenatal care and capture what happens when her pregnancy ends.

The ambition is to connect information about antenatal care, births and deaths, strengthening the information available to health workers and decision-makers. But the work also exposes a central challenge: digitizing records is only one part of the task. Different systems must be able to exchange information, and the people expected to use them need the equipment, skills and support to make the transition work.

From scattered registers to a continuing record

The antenatal care electronic registry, or eRegistry, was developed and implemented through the "eReg4ANC" project in Mukono District. It is built on DHIS2 Tracker, a digital health information platform, and was adapted from the World Health Organization's digital adaptation guidance for antenatal care.

The system is designed to capture a woman's information over successive antenatal visits. Instead of repeatedly entering basic details in separate registers, health workers can retrieve an existing record and add new information as the pregnancy progresses.

This matters because antenatal care is not a single encounter. A woman's health needs and risk factors may change throughout pregnancy. A record that follows her across visits can help a health worker review her history, identify concerns and make decisions with a clearer picture of her care.

The system also includes clinical decision-support functions and can flag information that requires attention. It supports the generation of routine reports, reducing the manual counting and tallying that health workers previously had to undertake. It also has functionality for SMS reminders.

Flavia Namagembe, a PhD student at Makerere University School of Public Health, who is involved in studying the implementation, explained that the original problem was not simply the absence of records. It was the difficulty of bringing information together.

In the paper-based system, a woman's information could be spread across two, three or even four registers. Following her antenatal journey meant searching through several records to establish what had happened at each visit. Namagembe recalled that midwives in busy facilities reported spending two to three days preparing a single report. That time was being taken away from other responsibilities, including providing care to mothers.

The digital registry was intended to make that process easier by allowing health workers to access a woman's longitudinal record and generate reports from information already entered.

The project brief reports that 31,917 pregnant women had been enrolled in the eRegistry at the time of reporting. Namagembe also reported more than 50,000 revisits recorded through the system, alongside the automation of routine reports and the development of dashboards for monitoring. These figures describe different measures: women enrolled and subsequent visits recorded.

The scale of the challenge is reflected in the project's background estimates. According to the research paper Namagembe presented at the workshop, the number of women giving birth in Mukono is about 50,000 annually. It estimates that more than 150 women die during pregnancy, childbirth or within 42 days, while more than 2,000 babies experience death after 28 weeks of pregnancy or during the first week of life.

The midwife at the centre of the change

For Namugenyi, the midwife, the benefits extend beyond retrieving records. She says the system makes it easier to review risk factors, including high blood pressure and low haemoglobin, and to identify mothers who may require particular attention. It also simplifies monthly reporting by reducing manual counting.

A unique antenatal number allows health workers to retrieve a woman's record when she attends another facility. While sharing her experience, Namugenyi described how a mother who had attended one health centre could arrive at Goma and have her previous information retrieved using that number.

That continuity is important in a health system where patients may seek care at different facilities. A record that can be accessed across facilities can help reduce the risk of treating each visit as though it were the woman's first encounter. But Namugenyi is equally clear that the digital transition has not removed every difficulty.

Some facilities have limited numbers of tablets, even when they serve many patients. A midwife may have a long queue of mothers waiting for care and only one device available. In such circumstances, she may have to return to the paper register.

Unreliable electricity and internet connectivity also affect the work. However, the good news is that the system has an offline function, which allows health workers to enter information when connectivity is unavailable and synchronize it when the network returns. The project team has also provided power banks to help address charging challenges.

Still, Namugenyi did not shy away from asking for more devices, reliable charging arrangements, backup plans when equipment fails, and continuous training for staff who are transferred or newly recruited. She also spoke candidly about the attitude towards technology among some health workers, particularly those who have spent much of their careers using paper records. Some colleagues, she said, still regard computers and tablets as tools for younger staff.

Her own experience has changed her outlook. Describing her commitment to the system, she told the meeting: "You have to put this system at heart because it's one of my babies." Her message is that the people using the system every day must remain part of decisions about how it is improved. "We have found that we are the people on ground, we are the people that have to capture these mothers," she said, urging the project team to keep listening to midwives' experiences and suggestions.

Implementation is not a one-off event

The experience in Mukono has reinforced a lesson for the researchers: a digital system cannot simply be designed, installed and left to operate on its own. Namagembe says implementation has required repeated adjustments as the team encounters the realities of individual health facilities. Staffing changes, limited infrastructure, the availability of devices and the need to adapt to new Ministry of Health reporting requirements have all influenced the process.

In her presentation, she reported that the eRegistry had been introduced in 36 facilities. At the time she presented, 30 were active, while 24 had actively used the system in October. Six facilities had fully transitioned to paperless antenatal care, while others were still in transition.

Staff transfers were among the reasons for the differences. A midwife trained to use the system in one facility might be transferred, leaving the facility needing support to bring another worker on board.

Namagembe described the experience as a process of learning and adjustment rather than a straight path from design to implementation. "Implementation is an ongoing process. We cannot say that we have implemented and it is done," she said. She also reflected on how the realities of health facilities sometimes challenged what the team had designed. "Reality challenged the design of the system," she observed.

One example involved facilities where antenatal registration and clinical examination took place at different points. The team had to work out how devices used at these points could communicate so that information entered at registration would be available to the midwife conducting the examination. Namagembe said the first trial did not work as expected. "At the first trial, it failed. And then we had to go back to the drawing board to understand what could have gone wrong or what can we improve."

The system has also had to adapt to changes in national reporting requirements. As new data fields are introduced, the registry must be updated so that health workers are not forced to maintain separate systems to meet different reporting needs.

Her account illustrates why implementation science is important: the success of a digital intervention depends not only on the technology but also on how it fits into the routines, staffing arrangements and physical conditions of the facilities where it is used. As Namagembe put it, "There is no straight path. We adapted as we learned."

Linking antenatal care to birth outcomes

The next step is to extend the digital record beyond antenatal visits. Through the broader Building Stronger Public Health Institutions and Systems (BIS) collaboration, researchers have worked to incorporate a birth outcome stage into the existing DHIS2-based eRegistry. This stage captures information about birth outcomes, maternal deaths and perinatal deaths.

The aim is to make it possible to connect information collected during pregnancy with what happens at delivery and afterwards. A unique identifier links the antenatal record to the outcome information within the eRegistry, allowing data already captured during care to be reused.

Evelyn Asio Patra, another PhD candidate at Makerere University's School of Public Health, is focusing on the birth-registration component. Her work examines how the digital registry can support birth notification and how information can be exchanged between health facilities and the national civil registration system.

The linkage between antenatal care and birth outcomes is already operating within the health eRegistry. However, automated transfer of birth notification information from the eRegistry to the National Identification and Registration Authority's (NIRA) Mobile Vital Records System (MVRS) remains a gap. Separate entry of birth notifications is still required.

In other words, the digital record can connect a woman's antenatal information to the birth outcome within the health system, but the systems responsible for health records and civil registration are not yet fully integrated.

That connection matters for more than health-service reporting. Birth registration provides legal identity and contributes to the national information used for planning and public policy. Better links between facility records and civil registration could reduce repeated data entry and help improve the completeness and timeliness of information.

The work therefore involves more than configuring software. Researchers are mapping the information collected during antenatal care, maternity services and birth notification, and examining how records move between health workers, facilities, district teams, the Ministry of Health and NIRA.

The challenge of recording deaths

The integration agenda also includes maternal and perinatal death notification and registration. Sandra Nabatanzi, a third PhD student at Makerere University School of Public Health working under the same project, has been examining the processes used to record and report maternal and perinatal deaths. Her findings point to fragmented workflows in which the same information is recorded several times across paper forms and different digital platforms.

Under the process she described, a midwife completes a death notification form within 24 hours. A review form is then completed seven days after an audit process. Information is subsequently entered into different systems, including DHIS2 and NIRA's civil registration platform.

The repeated entry creates additional work for health workers and increases the possibility of errors. It can also delay the movement of information to national level. Nabatanzi summarised the problem this way: "The core issue is not lack of data, it's the same information that is recorded multiple times across several systems, but also do not talk to each other."

Her research found that the process involves a wide network of actors. Village health teams may register deaths in communities; midwives and clinicians handle information at health facilities; NIRA is responsible for legal registration; and the Ministry of Health uses information for surveillance and service planning. The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) also relies on vital registration data for national statistics. Yet the health workers who carry much of the responsibility for entering and reporting information do not necessarily have the authority to decide how the systems are designed or integrated.

Nabatanzi argues that their experiences must inform the decisions being made at higher levels. The strategies prioritized by stakeholders include establishing a single-point data-entry workflow to reduce duplication, providing computers and laptops, extending ICT training beyond records personnel, and building a professional culture that encourages transparent reporting without blame.

That last point is significant. Participants in the research described concerns that national review meetings could focus more on blame than shared learning. Such a culture, the presentation noted, may discourage open reporting of deaths. Improving digital systems, therefore, also requires attention to how health workers are supported and treated when they report difficult outcomes.

Connecting the systems

Nabatanzi said the Ministry of Health and NIRA already have an agreement and memorandum of understanding for data exchange. However, at the time of her presentation, the information flow was not yet complete. "Currently, there are a bit of limitations," she explained. "The data only moves from the health facility side, Ministry of Health, to NIRA."

The process for certificates to be printed and information returned from NIRA to health facilities had not yet started. The two institutions were still discussing how that part of the arrangement could be implemented.

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This illustrates the difference between having an agreement to exchange data and having fully functioning interoperability between systems. Dr Richard Mugahi, the Ministry of Health's Commissioner for Reproductive and Child Health, has been involved in the project from its early stages. He said the Ministry had supported the project through field visits, advisory engagement and efforts to co-create the intervention.

Dr. Mugahi emphasised that digital health innovations must fit into the wider health system if they are to work. "An intervention can only be as good as the system. If you have a very good intervention deployed in a failing system, it doesn't work," he said.

His observation reflects the implementation experience in Mukono: equipment and software are necessary, but they cannot substitute for trained staff, reliable infrastructure, coordination and supportive leadership.

Dr Victoria Nankabirwa, the principal investigator and lecturer at Makerere University School of Public Health, said the work has created an opportunity to examine how digital health innovations and implementation science can improve antenatal care and, ultimately, the health of mothers and babies.

The project has brought together the Ministry of Health, Mukono District, Makerere University School of Public Health, HISP Uganda and international research partners. The eReg4ANC project is funded through a grant from the Research Council of Norway to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, while the broader BIS collaboration is supported by Norad and led by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

For Prof. John Frederik Frøen of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the connection between antenatal care and pregnancy outcomes is fundamental. The information collected during pregnancy becomes more useful when it can be linked to what happens at birth and when a mother or baby dies. "It is important that we understand the outcomes of all pregnancies in Uganda," he said, emphasising the need for "systematic linkage between systems" to achieve credible and complete data.

Beyond the technology

The experience in Mukono is a reminder that digital transformation in healthcare is as much about people and processes as it is about technology. A registry may make it easier to retrieve a mother's history, flag a missed appointment or generate a monthly report.

But those benefits depend on a midwife having a working device, adequate training and time to enter information. They also depend on records being available when a woman changes facilities and on institutions being able to exchange information without requiring health workers to enter the same details repeatedly.

The project has recorded substantial progress, including the enrolment of 31,917 pregnant women and the development of a birth and death outcome stage within the eRegistry. Yet the remaining gaps are equally important: automated transfer of birth notifications to NIRA's MVRS, complete data exchange between institutions, sustained use across facilities, adequate equipment and ongoing support for health workers.

For midwife Namugenyi, the value of the system is not simply that information is now entered on a screen rather than in a book. It is that the information can help health workers follow up mothers, review their records and maintain continuity when they move between facilities.

As she put it, "The e-registry is not just about entering data. It helps us use information to support follow up, better records and continuity of care for mothers." That is the larger test for Uganda's digital health transformation: whether the systems being built can connect information across the journey from antenatal care to birth and death notification, while making the work of the people delivering care more manageable. In Mukono, that journey is under way, and its success will depend on whether the technology, the institutions and the health workers can move forward together.