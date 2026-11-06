Nigeria: Bandits Torment Eight Taraba Communities, 10 Captives Freed

According to a community leader, the bandits operate from forest hideouts in neighbouring Plateau State.

Suspected bandits have laid siege to eight communities in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, restricting the movement of the residents.

The affected communities are Kommodoro, Telejugu, Paskari, Farin-Ruwa, Dinya, Jamaga, Macijin Kirya and Chibi, which share boundaries with Plateau and Bauchi states.

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A community leader and grassroots mobiliser, Tanko Bobbo, said the armed groups had created an atmosphere of fear that left residents helpless.

Mr Bobbo also said 10 of 15 people recently abducted in the area had regained their freedom.

He did not, however, disclose the circumstances of their release or whether any ransom was paid.

According to him, the bandits operate from forest hideouts in neighbouring Plateau State.

He alleged that the attackers regularly invade the communities, seize farm produce, loot shops and intimidate residents.

The community leader further alleged that the armed men had subjected women to sexual abuse and threatened to kill anyone suspected of reporting their activities to security operatives.

He said the threats had made residents afraid to report attacks or seek assistance from security agencies.

The situation reportedly deteriorated further on Thursday when two farmers were attacked in separate incidents around the Taraba-Plateau border.

Mr Bobbo said one farmer was shot on his way to his farm between Jebjeb and Kampani, a border community between the two states.

He added that another farmer was attacked with a machete in a separate incident at about 9 a.m. on the same day.

Mr Bobbo commended the Taraba State Government for its response to the security challenges, saying it had mobilised local hunters, provided logistical support and directed security operatives to protect vulnerable border communities.

He added that the government was also seeking cooperation with neighbouring states to dislodge the armed groups from their forest hideouts.

The community leader said residents of Kommodoro had recently approached community leaders to report that the armed groups had overwhelmed them, leaving them increasingly vulnerable to attacks and intimidation.

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However, the police said they had yet to establish the details of the reported incidents.

The Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Mshelizah, said he was trying to reach the divisional police officer in Old Muri for confirmation.

Mr Mshelizah added that the DPO in Karim-Lamido had no record of the reported incidents as of the time of filing this report.