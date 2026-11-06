Tanzania: Govt Maps Out 25-Year Plan to Empower Youth

Dodoma — THE government is implementing strategies to increase youth participation in nine key sectors of the economy over the next 25 years, as part of efforts to empower young people and accelerate national development.

Minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Youth Development, Joel Nanauka said the government's development vision prioritised creating opportunities for young people to contribute meaningfully to the country's economic transformation.

Speaking during celebrations to mark Africa Youth Day at the University of Dodoma, Mr Nanauka said the government was developing strategies to ensure that young citizens actively participate in key economic sectors, including tourism, agriculture, industry, trade and construction.

"The country's development vision, which we are currently implementing, has outlined nine key priority areas for the next 25 years, and in each sector, we have outlined strategies on how to engage youth," he said.

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Mr Nanauka said the government's approach was aimed at ensuring that young people were not left behind in the implementation of national development plans but were instead positioned to contribute their skills, innovation and energy to economic growth.

"What we are doing as a government is implementing a strategy that will see youth fully participating in these sectors," he noted.

The initiative comes amid growing calls for greater investment in young people, particularly in employment creation, entrepreneurship and access to economic opportunities for university graduates and other young citizens.

By connecting young people with priority sectors, the government seeks to expand opportunities for them to secure employment, establish businesses and participate in productive economic activities.

University of Dodoma ViceChancellor, Professor Lugano Kusiluka also emphasised the importance of patriotism among young people, saying their commitment to the country was essential to building a strong economy.

Professor Kusiluka's remarks highlighted the role of young citizens in national development, with calls for them to embrace responsibility and contribute positively to the country's economic and social progress.

However, young people attending the celebrations stressed that government efforts must translate into tangible opportunities, particularly for graduates entering an increasingly competitive labour market.

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A student at the University of Dodoma, Emily Mwalogo, said: "The government has a responsibility to support young graduates by providing employment opportunities and creating an enabling environment for selfemployment."

She stressed that empowering young people required practical measures that would help them apply their education and skills while establishing sustainable livelihoods.

Another university graduate, Karismata Edward, called on the government to give greater priority to the younger generation, arguing that investing in young people was essential to strengthening the national economy.

"The government should really prioritise the young generation in building the best economy for the country," he said.