Mozambique: Almost 400,000 New Electricity Connections Carried Out

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, carried out almost 400,000 new electricity connections over the past two years, as part of the "National Energy for All Programme", which was launched by the government in 2018 aiming to ensure universal electricity access throughout the country by 2030.

The figures were announced by Marcelina Mataveia, National Energy Director, during the annual high-level meeting of the Energy Sector Working Group, a platform for coordination, planning and strategic alignment between the government and cooperation partners in the energy sector.

Mataveia revealed that access to electricity reached 70.3 percent in the first half of 2026, and "the progress results from an integrated electrification programme based on two components: on-grid, through the expansion and densification of the National Electricity Grid, and off-grid, through mini-grids and solar home systems."

According to the director, the government is focused on investing in the country's north-south backbone transmission line, which will connect the northern, central and southern regions. It includes connections of the Pambara-Chibuto-Matalane-Maputo line, the Chimuara-Alto Molócuè line and the Mozambique-Malawi interconnection.

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She also highlighted major generation projects, including the Mphanda Nkuwa Hydroelectric Project, with a planned capacity of 1,500 megawatts, and the 120-megawatt Namaacha Wind Power Project.

"The expansion of electricity access is also expected to support economic development, improve the delivery of essential public services, particularly in education and healthcare, and create better conditions for business activity, especially in rural areas", she said.