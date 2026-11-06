Mozambique: Number of Detainees in Connection With Bishop's Murder Rises to Five

6 November 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Zelio Tembe

Maputo — The number of suspects detained in connection with the murder of Osório Citora Afonso, Bishop of the Diocese of Quelimane, in the central Mozambican province of Zambézia, has risen from four to five.

Bishop Osório Afonso, who was also Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Beira, in the central province of Sofala, was shot dead last June with an AKM-type firearm.

Among the suspects, there are two Catholic priests, a guard employed by the Quelimane Diocese and two civilians.

According Fred Jamal, Chief Prosecutor Zambezia Province, speaking to reports, on Thursday, as part of Legal Awareness Day, investigations are underway, especially to identify the perpetrators who physically carried out the murder.

"Fortunately, the extension of the preventive detention period gives us more time to carry out our work properly, since it has been extended to 12 months. Work is underway to identify the material perpetrators. This case is a major concern for us, and we are determined to find out who committed this crime," he said.

Jamal provided no further details about the investigation but assured that the authorities would do everything possible to clarify the case.

The magistrate also appealed to civil society organizations and members of the public to join the proceedings so that the authorities can follow and solve the case.

Read the original article on AIM.

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