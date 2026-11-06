Mozambique: UK to Strengthen Support for 2027 Population Census

Maputo — The United Kingdom (UK) has expressed its willingness to strengthen support for the Mozambican government in 2027 General Population and Housing Census, through technical knowledge-sharing and improvement data collection tools.

According to Louise Walker, the UK's Deputy High Commissioner and Head of Cooperation in Mozambique, speaking at the National Conference on Population and Development, demographic information is crucial for shaping public policies and supporting decision-making.

"With better data, we can help transform the potential of a growing young population into growth, investment and jobs. UK has a long-standing partnership with Mozambique in the production and analysis of population data, including support for the 2017 General Population and Housing Census", she said.

In 2021, the two countries deepened cooperation in this sector with the launch of the UK-funded Demographic Transition Programme in Mozambique, which supported demographic and household budget surveys.

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According to Walker, the partnership also contributed to the preparation of the National Development Strategy 2025-2044 and the Government's Five-Year Programme for 2025-2029.

Cooperation also covers capacity-building in public institutions, particularly at provincial level, to improve the use of demographic data in planning and setting priorities.

Walker noted that Mozambique has one of the youngest populations in the region, with around two-thirds of its inhabitants under the age of 25, representing an opportunity for economic development.

However, she warned that "a young population alone does not guarantee economic growth. There is a need to invest in education, healthcare and job creation."

Walker also said that the UK intends to mobilize investment and support economic reforms aimed at "diversifying Mozambique's economy and creating more employment opportunities."

She described the proposed National Population Policy as an important instrument for linking demographic trends to decisions on education, healthcare, infrastructure and employment.